Viral video of king cobra ‘standing up’ during rescue is freaking people out online

An encounter with any animal can be dangerous, even for experts. Now, a viral video capturing the close call a snake rescuer had with a king cobra has left people freaking out online.

In the clip breaking the internet, the snake rescuer is standing outside a door. The cobra’s tail is visible; he catches it with his hands. However, before he can pull the snake out using a rescue tong, the cobra appears at the door, his head raised. And there he is, the magnificent reptile standing almost four-feet in height!

Sharing the video, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan tried raising awareness. “How not to rescue a snake. Especially if it’s a king cobra,” he said.

The person just got a second life actually. — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) September 7, 2021

King cobras are majestic creatures. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png The scientific name is; Ophiophagus hannah. “Ophiophagus” is derived from Greek, meaning “snake-eating” and hannah is derived from the name of tree-dwelling nymphs in Greek mythology. Their diet includes other all other snakes. — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) September 7, 2021

The short clip is from an incident has happened last week, when the 14-foot long king cobra was spotted inside the bathroom of a Karnataka home in Belthangady. Local snake expert and rescuer Ashok was called to remove the snake from the premises.

According to local reports, the reptile was captured and later released into a nearby forest.

Watch the full rescue video here:

The stunning video has left people speechless, with many agreeing with the IFS officer that the rescuer indeed got lucky.

Damn.. I wud have died on the spot. — UrbanShrink (@UrbanShrink) September 7, 2021

That is one very very lucky Guy & he has a strong heart ♥️

Thank God, The King just decided to be decent! I would have 👇🏼👇🏼🏃🏽‍♂️🏃🏃🏽‍♂️🏃 pic.twitter.com/TUU08Wse7e — Rahul D / राहुल / ‎ راہول (@rdalwale) September 7, 2021

I have borderline herpetophobia but can’t help it to say that king cobra is one astonishing creature. — Sumit Joshi (@skjoshi13) September 8, 2021

Absolutely,, almost as tall as the man, came out of the room in its full glory — rajarshi (@rajarshi) September 7, 2021

At first I thought it as animation,so huge it is… — Kuldeep (@cooldeep48) September 7, 2021

Just by looking at this.. I got chills in the back of my neck😥😥😥 — AlwaysHOPE (@manoj77713) September 7, 2021

Oh my god. I hope he survived. Those creatures are super fast and super powerful. I remember them in an enclosure at Mysore Zoo. As I walked around outside the mesh enclosure, one of these huge guys followed me on the inside and slithered along keeping an eye on me. Blood froze. — Calmpanthi (@jomama_india) September 7, 2021

OMG !!! I am shivering and I’ve never seen something like in my life 😳🙏 — Smriti Singh (@RjSmritii) September 7, 2021

I like how the red rod went flying out of his hands. “See? Look? Completely unarmed, see?” — avkoshy (@avkoshy) September 7, 2021

However, as the video left people scared online, some users tried to lighten the mood sharing sarcastic replies.

That Cobra be like – pic.twitter.com/jZlwkHJm7e — ThatBrahminGuy (@DrAtul1968) September 7, 2021

Snake be like, **Haa bol kya bolna chata hai** — Sudhanshu 🇮🇳 (@__sudhanshu_) September 7, 2021

Who is rescuing whom ??!!!! That Kobra seems to be asking, ‘hi what’s the matter, may I help you ??!’ — अनिंदा🇮🇳 (@__aninda) September 7, 2021

According to National Geographic, the king cobra is one the most venomous snakes in the world and can literally ‘stand up’ and look a full-grown person in the eye. “When confronted, it can lift up to a third of its body off the ground and still move forward to attack,” Nat Geo said, adding that the shy animal will avoid humans whenever possible.