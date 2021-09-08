scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Must Read

Viral video of king cobra ‘standing up’ during rescue is freaking people out online

The short clip is from an incident has happened last week, when the 14-foot long king cobra was spotted inside the bathroom of a Karnataka home in Belthangady.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 8, 2021 11:59:24 am
king cobra, king cobra rescue video, king cobra viral video, 14 feet king cobra rescue, karnataka king cobra rescue, viral videos, indian express,Luckily, the man was not attacked but only intimated by the King Cobra.

An encounter with any animal can be dangerous, even for experts. Now, a viral video capturing the close call a snake rescuer had with a king cobra has left people freaking out online.

In the clip breaking the internet, the snake rescuer is standing outside a door. The cobra’s tail is visible; he catches it with his hands. However, before he can pull the snake out using a rescue tong, the cobra appears at the door, his head raised. And there he is, the magnificent reptile standing almost four-feet in height!

Sharing the video, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan tried raising awareness. “How not to rescue a snake. Especially if it’s a king cobra,” he said.

The short clip is from an incident has happened last week, when the 14-foot long king cobra was spotted inside the bathroom of a Karnataka home in Belthangady. Local snake expert and rescuer Ashok was called to remove the snake from the premises.

According to local reports, the reptile was captured and later released into a nearby forest.

Watch the full rescue video here:

The stunning video has left people speechless, with many agreeing with the IFS officer that the rescuer indeed got lucky.

However, as the video left people scared online, some users tried to lighten the mood sharing sarcastic replies.

According to National Geographic, the king cobra is one the most venomous snakes in the world and can literally ‘stand up’ and look a full-grown person in the eye. “When confronted, it can lift up to a third of its body off the ground and still move forward to attack,” Nat Geo said, adding that the shy animal will avoid humans whenever possible.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 08: Latest News

Advertisement