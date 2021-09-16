Indore Instagram influencer dances at traffic signal, viral video lands her in trouble

An Instagram influencer from Madhya Pradesh has been booked by the police for dancing in public at a busy intersection in Indore.

Popular model Shreya Kalra was recently seen dancing to Doja Cat’s viral song ‘Woman’ at a zebra crossing at Rasoma Square. An Instagram reel showed Kalra running across the road as cars stopped when the traffic light turned red. She then broke into dance as people watched, both amused and confused.

As the clip went viral, Kalra drew flak for stopping traffic and dancing in the streets.

However, she clarified that the 30-second video was filmed during a red light and it was not her intentions to break traffic rules. In an updated caption for the video, she wrote, “Please do not break the rules – red sign means you have to stop at the signal not because I’m dancing and wear your masks guys.”

Despite her clarification, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who is also the guardian minister of Indore, directed authorities to take action against Kalra.

During his morning media briefing, Mishra said, “I have directed officials to take action as per the rules on the model for doing flash mobs at traffic signals. The spirit of flash mobs may be something but the method is wrong.”

The minister also said he would issue an order to take action against her under the Motor Vehicles Acts, to ensure similar incidents do not take place in future.

Meanwhile, Umakant Chaudhary, DSP Traffic, Indore said the police has taken cognisance of the video. He appealed to the public to abide by the rules and refrain from indulging in such activities for their entertainment.

He also issued a statement urging youth not to risk their lives for getting more likes on social media. He said he understood the purpose of such videos, but urged youngsters to film in safe locations, like a mall or park.

DSP Chaudhary said the police was investigating the matter, and also probing the role of the cameraperson. He assured strict action would be taken once investigations concluded.

Tahjib Kazi, TI Vijay Nagar, informed that a case has been registered under Section 290 of the Indian Penal Code for public nuisance.

— With inputs from Iram Siddique