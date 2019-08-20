Video of child catching man eating ice cream has everyone, including Anand Mahindra, in splits

A viral video of a man getting caught and punished by a child for eating an ice cream is going viral, with many including industrialist Anand Mahindra sharing it. In the undated video, a man who’s eating an ice cream tries to appear nonchalant as he hides the dessert whenever the child he’s carrying looks at him. However, the child grows suspicious, and first sniffs, after which he inspects the man’s mouth by opening his lips.

Advertising

After realising what is happening, the angry child hits the man multiple times. There were no details available about where the video was recorded.

The video has been doing the rounds of the internet for the past few days, and industrialist Anand Mahindra shared the video with a reminder about bad karma, and with a reference to the tale of Lord Krishna and Sudama.

Someone should have told this dad the story of Lord Krishna & Sudama & why it is hazardous not to share your food with others. Whack him again kid! pic.twitter.com/mlod4j5DN1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 19, 2019

According to the myth, Sudama denied a hungry Lord Krishna some food once during their childhood and it led to many miseries for the priest. It is said that after many years when he met Lord Krishna again and offered the god a handful of food that his situation improved.

On social media there was a lot of praise for the child as well with many praising his intelligence and saying that he would become a great investigator:

😂😂 ye bachha bada hokar CID me jaayega…🥳 https://t.co/h9VU3VqS4l — Vaibhav Matere 🇮🇳 (@vaibhav_matere) August 20, 2019

Never think you are smarter than your kids! https://t.co/dC1NL7Qj9T — Piyush Nigam (@this_is_piyush) August 20, 2019

ALSO READ | Anand Mahindra shares video of boy dancing to anti-theft alarm, netizens have a good laugh

Hahahhahhaaaa! That itsy bitsy nose is SNIFFING for clues! And kid’s straight switched to @MumbaiPolice mode on having its suspicions affirmed! Jhaapad, only! 😂😂😂😂😂 #DabangBaby — Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) August 19, 2019

This is called indepth investigation, finding guilty and delivering justice. On The Spot! — TheSunnyDua (@TheSunnyDua) August 19, 2019

Kid is a super detective — GOAT 🐐 (@NARAYANARAO17) August 20, 2019

johny johny !! yes papa… in reverse gear — Dr Sachin Nigam 🇮🇳 (@DrSachinnigam) August 19, 2019