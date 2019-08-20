Toggle Menu
Video of child catching man eating ice cream has everyone, including Anand Mahindra, in splitshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/viral-video-of-baby-catching-dad-hiding-ice-cream-from-him-has-everyone-in-splits-5919887/

Video of child catching man eating ice cream has everyone, including Anand Mahindra, in splits

The video has been doing the rounds of the internet for the past few days, and industrialist Anand Mahindra shared the video with a reminder about bad karma, and with a reference to the tale of Lord Krishna and Sudama.

baby catches dad hiding ice cream, dad hides ice cream from kid, viral video, funny video, cute baby videos, indian express, anand mahindra,
The adorable video has netizens in splits, with many lauding the baby’s investigating skills.

A viral video of a man getting caught and punished by a child for eating an ice cream is going viral, with many including industrialist Anand Mahindra sharing it. In the undated video, a man who’s eating an ice cream tries to appear nonchalant as he hides the dessert whenever the child he’s carrying looks at him. However, the child grows suspicious, and first sniffs, after which he inspects the man’s mouth by opening his lips.

After realising what is happening, the angry child hits the man multiple times. There were no details available about where the video was recorded.

The video has been doing the rounds of the internet for the past few days, and industrialist Anand Mahindra shared the video with a reminder about bad karma, and with a reference to the tale of Lord Krishna and Sudama.

According to the myth, Sudama denied a hungry Lord Krishna some food once during their childhood and it led to many miseries for the priest. It is said that after many years when he met Lord Krishna again and offered the god a handful of food that his situation improved.

On social media there was a lot of praise for the child as well with many praising his intelligence and saying that he would become a great investigator:

ALSO READ | Anand Mahindra shares video of boy dancing to anti-theft alarm, netizens have a good laugh

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android