Viral video: Monkey washes clothes “desi style”, gets praise online

A video of a monkey washing clothes, in a manner that some people described as a “desi style”, has taken the internet by storm.

The undated video posted by IFS officer Susanta Nand shows the monkey washing white clothes. The primate cleans the cloth by dipping it in water kept in a vessel nearby, while people cheer and laugh in the background.

The clip has been shared by many people, with plenty of them appreciating the primate’s skill, which was presumably acquired by watching humans.

very good — vijay kumar gupta (@vijay_gup) August 3, 2019

Don’t they say “ monkey see , monkey do “ ? — bangalore77 (@bangalore77) August 3, 2019

They started learning from humans…. — ପ୍ରଶାନ୍ତ #जय श्री राम🚩# (@patrop) August 3, 2019

Incredible — Verisimus (@shrewscrew) August 3, 2019

For what amount can I hire this ape to wash my clothes? He appears quite diligent. 👍 — Dinesh Bajaj (@justaname99) August 2, 2019