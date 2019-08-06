Toggle Menu
Viral video: Monkey washes clothes “desi style”, gets praise online

The primate cleans the cloth by dipping it in water kept in a vessel nearby, while people cheer and laugh in the background.

A video of a monkey washing clothes, in a manner that some people described as a “desi style”, has taken the internet by storm.

The undated video posted by IFS officer Susanta Nand shows the monkey washing white clothes. The primate cleans the cloth by dipping it in water kept in a vessel nearby, while people cheer and laugh in the background.

The clip has been shared by many people, with plenty of them appreciating the primate’s skill, which was presumably acquired by watching humans.

