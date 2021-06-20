Watch: Monkey spotted inside Delhi Metro coach, video triggers hilarious reactions

Updated: June 20, 2021 12:31:59 pm
A video of a monkey inside the coach of a Delhi Metro train has prompted hilarious reactions online after it went viral on social media.
The clip, which was originally shared by user @AjayDorby, features the simian, well, monkeying around inside the train.
While the Delhi Metro authorities were not able to confirm the incident, they reached out to the person who shared the video for more details. “Hi, thank you for reaching out. Kindly mention the coach number and current station for further assistance,” DMRC tweeted.
The clip was shared by several social media users, who were quite intrigued by the monkey’s presence on the Delhi Metro as animals and pets are strictly prohibited on the train.
However, some also found the incident amusing. “A monkey entered the Delhi Metro from Anand Vihar to Dwarka Wali. A wonderful journey of the monkey. Monkey in a #Metro – but reasonably well behaved!” wrote a user while sharing the viral clip.
दिल्ली मेट्रो में आनन्द विहार से द्वारका वाली में बन्दर घुस आया। बन्दर का शानदार सफर। Monkey in a #Metro – but reasonably well behaved! 🙂 #monkey pic.twitter.com/p8K0V2qShJ
— Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) June 19, 2021
Interesting journey of #monkey in #Delhi #Metro 🐒🙈 #nature pic.twitter.com/xYytEJhQUk
— Vikas Talwar ਵਿਕਾਸ ਤਲਵਾਰ (@Talwar_Vikas) June 19, 2021
A monkey found enjoying the free metro ride….But following the all metro etiquette!!😊@OfficialDMRC pic.twitter.com/yYNTfnE74y
— MANOJ KUMAR🥀🙏🥀 (@manoj6631) June 19, 2021
Journey of a monkey in #Delhi metro. Video goes viral .pic.twitter.com/tA7qoxC7kX
— Bapun (@Bapun_27) June 20, 2021
Even Monkey enjoying Delhi Metro ride yesterday. @OfficialDMRC pic.twitter.com/m7jdyC35Np
— Vikas Mittal (@VikasMittalBJP) June 20, 2021
WHY IS THIS MONKEY RIDING THE METRO THE CUTEST THING he’s just found a pal and is fascinated by the outside world AW https://t.co/nQihGnRkM7
— zen mahu (@originalmiks) June 20, 2021
A video purportedly showing a monkey roaming inside a coach of a Delhi Metro train surfaced on the social media on Saturday.#DelhiMetro #Delhi #yammuna #UnknowmWriter #UnkowmWriterGupt pic.twitter.com/rPqZOk8VCL
— Unknown_writer.Gupt (@GUnknown_writer) June 20, 2021
Monkey in metro part 2 pic.twitter.com/FrtORpiQEQ
— Rajeev Jain (@rjainjpr) June 20, 2021
