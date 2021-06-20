scorecardresearch
Watch: Monkey spotted inside Delhi Metro coach, video triggers hilarious reactions

The clip was shared by several social media users, who were quite intrigued by the monkey's presence on the Delhi Metro as animals and pets are strictly prohibited on the train.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 20, 2021 12:31:59 pm
monkey on delhi metro viral video, money delhi metro trending, moneky dmrc trending, twitter reaction, yamuna bank monkey, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news"Journey of a monkey in Delhi metro," tweeted a user while sharing the viral clip.

A video of a monkey inside the coach of a Delhi Metro train has prompted hilarious reactions online after it went viral on social media.

The clip, which was originally shared by user @AjayDorby, features the simian, well, monkeying around inside the train.

While the Delhi Metro authorities were not able to confirm the incident, they reached out to the person who shared the video for more details. “Hi, thank you for reaching out. Kindly mention the coach number and current station for further assistance,” DMRC tweeted.

Watch the video here:

However, some also found the incident amusing. “A monkey entered the Delhi Metro from Anand Vihar to Dwarka Wali. A wonderful journey of the monkey. Monkey in a #Metro – but reasonably well behaved!” wrote a user while sharing the viral clip.

