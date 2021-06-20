Watch: Monkey spotted inside Delhi Metro coach, video triggers hilarious reactions

"Journey of a monkey in Delhi metro," tweeted a user while sharing the viral clip.

A video of a monkey inside the coach of a Delhi Metro train has prompted hilarious reactions online after it went viral on social media.

The clip, which was originally shared by user @AjayDorby, features the simian, well, monkeying around inside the train.

While the Delhi Metro authorities were not able to confirm the incident, they reached out to the person who shared the video for more details. “Hi, thank you for reaching out. Kindly mention the coach number and current station for further assistance,” DMRC tweeted.

Watch the video here:

The clip was shared by several social media users, who were quite intrigued by the monkey’s presence on the Delhi Metro as animals and pets are strictly prohibited on the train.

However, some also found the incident amusing. “A monkey entered the Delhi Metro from Anand Vihar to Dwarka Wali. A wonderful journey of the monkey. Monkey in a #Metro – but reasonably well behaved!” wrote a user while sharing the viral clip.

