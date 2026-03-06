Viral video of men throwing coloured water, cow dung at speeding train sparks national outrage, Railway Seva reacts

A video showing a group of men throwing coloured water and mud at a passing train has sparked widespread criticism online, with many social media users demanding strict action against those involved.
The clip was posted on X by the account The Nalanda Index, which strongly condemned the incident and tagged the Ministry of Railways while urging authorities to take note of the behaviour.
In the footage, several men are seen gathered beside a railway track as a train speeds past. At one point, one of them throws a bucket filled with brightly coloured liquid towards the moving train, splashing it across the windows of the coaches. Others standing nearby appear amused, cheering and watching as the act unfolds.
The train continues moving while the coloured water spreads across the side of the coach. The group remains dangerously close to the tracks, laughing and continuing to throw dirty water at the windows as the train passes.
Sharing the clip, the account criticised the act, writing, “Some people with a completely backward mindset think it’s fun to throw mud, dirty water, and even cow dung at passing trains.” It also called on railway authorities to track down those responsible and take strict legal action against them.
Some people with a completely backward mindset think it’s fun to throw mud, dirty water, and even cow dung at passing trains. This kind of behavior is not just disgusting it’s dangerous and shows a total lack of civic sense.
The railway authorities must identify such people and… pic.twitter.com/7JF3Yndl9g
— The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) March 6, 2026
The unusual video quickly drew reactions from social media users, many of whom raised concerns about passenger safety and the lack of civic responsibility displayed in the incident.
Responding to the post, RailwaySeva asked for more details so action could be taken. The account wrote, “Please share location/nearest station name and mobile no. with us so that immediate action can be taken on your complaint.”
The official account of the National Crime Investigation Bureau, Bihar, also condemned the behaviour, describing it as unacceptable. In a comment, the account wrote, “Throwing mud, dirty water, or cow dung at passing trains is disgusting and criminal behaviour. It’s high time the authorities identified these individuals and put them behind bars. Public safety and dignity cannot be taken for a joke. Strict action is a must!”
Throwing mud, dirty water, or cow dung at passing trains is disgusting and criminal behavior. 🚫💩
It’s high time authorities identify these individuals and put them behind bars. Public safety and dignity cannot be taken for a joke. Strict action is a must! 🚂🔨
#StopTheFilth…
— NCIB BIHAR (@bihar_ncib) March 6, 2026
The video also sparked a wider debate among users about civic sense and respect for public infrastructure.
One user commented, “Things like these boil my blood because it is fun for them doing it, but the amount of inconvenience for the people inside the train is horrendous.”
Another wrote, “The speed and modernity of the railways remain incomplete until citizens develop a civic sense. Strict action against these antisocial elements is the only solution.”
A third user suggested, “Round them up and make them do community service for a year and make them clean up the mess they have made and teach them civic responsibility!!”
A fourth individual added, “This is the reason why I say India will always remain a ‘developing’ country. It is the people who make a country, and this is the kind of people we have in this country.”