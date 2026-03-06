Viral video of men throwing coloured water, cow dung at speeding train sparks national outrage, Railway Seva reacts

In the footage, several men are seen gathered beside a railway track as a train speeds past

A video showing a group of men throwing coloured water and mud at a passing train has sparked widespread criticism online, with many social media users demanding strict action against those involved.

The clip was posted on X by the account The Nalanda Index, which strongly condemned the incident and tagged the Ministry of Railways while urging authorities to take note of the behaviour.

In the footage, several men are seen gathered beside a railway track as a train speeds past. At one point, one of them throws a bucket filled with brightly coloured liquid towards the moving train, splashing it across the windows of the coaches. Others standing nearby appear amused, cheering and watching as the act unfolds.