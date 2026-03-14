Viral video shows man quietly watering roadside plants every morning; internet calls him a ‘beautiful soul’

A heartwarming video of a man tending to plants on a road divider every morning has struck a chord with social media users, earning widespread admiration for his quiet act of kindness.
The now-viral clip shows the man pulling up on his scooter and patiently watering the parched soil and small plants growing along the divider. The moment was filmed by a person from the window or balcony of their house and later posted on X by the account @SouleFacts, who said they had been observing the man’s daily routine.
“Every single morning, without fail, he comes to quench the thirst of these silent green lives on the road divider. No fame sought. No reel made. Just a beautiful soul doing what love looks like in action. Can we still be this selfless?” the caption read.
Every single morning, without fail, he comes to quench the thirst of these silent green lives on the road divider. No fame sought. No reel made. Just a beautiful soul doing what love looks like in action. Can we still be this selfless? pic.twitter.com/6zAB3oggoO
— Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) March 10, 2026
As the video spread online, many viewers praised the man for caring for the greenery without expecting any recognition. However, some also raised safety concerns. One user wrote, “What he was doing is a great service. But he can do it without breaking the rules. Why was he riding in the opposite direction? That can cause accidents and even deaths.”
Another comment read, “Protect this man at all cost.” Meanwhile, a different user shared details about an initiative focused on watering roadside trees, saying, “Ped Mange Pani aims to create a youth-led movement that ensures every planted and roadside tree survives by providing regular water, care, and community support. Together, we turn every droplet into life.” The user added that his own son had started this effort in Thane, Mumbai, under the same name.
Summing up the sentiment, one person remarked, “The one who protects plants protects himself & others.”