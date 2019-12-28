Viral video: Man uses sign language during video call, clip melts hearts online

Many dubbed the video as heartwarming on Twitter. Many dubbed the video as heartwarming on Twitter.

A heartwarming clip of a man using sign language during a video call has gone viral on social media. The video shared on Twitter by business tycoon Anand Mahindra struck a chord with many social media users.

“We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world.. It’s good to remind ourselves that these devices have also OPENED up a whole new world of communication for many of us…” Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world.. It’s good to remind ourselves that these devices have also OPENED up a whole new world of communication for many of us… pic.twitter.com/kricI2dNeG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 27, 2019

The clip received several reactions in which many underlined that communication is a basic need and how technology has bridged the gap and broke barriers.

This is heart touching… — Rohit Singh (@imrohitsingh007) December 27, 2019

Thanks for this sharing @anandmahindra. I’m deaf as I have used communication with family and friends using mobile device through video call. It is not barriers. Thanks new world and new technology. Respect our humans relation which success possible — Gopu (@1986gopu) December 27, 2019

Good & bad use of any tool depends on the the user and not the technology itself. We criticise because we don’t like to blame ourselves or accept that we have lost control on our own senses. Efforts has to be taken to learn to control senses and not growth of technology.#yoga — Anu Kushwaha (@KushwahaAnu) December 27, 2019

I have observed this many times in many places. this is best innovative use for deaf and dumb people. I feel happy that video calling helps them to connect as well as in one case I saw someone using to ask directions or help for work over a video call. Beautiful tech use. — Sidharth Naik (@sidharth_naik) December 27, 2019

Lovely.. communication is the basic need of each human being. Technology is breaking the barriers — santosh Gupta (@Santosh_irm) December 27, 2019

I saw many of them having a conversation like this !! Technology had given us something to cheer ! — Abhivj (@Nanthantk) December 27, 2019

This is good example how we use technology for us — सुशांत रत्नभारती (@imsushantrs) December 27, 2019

Very true, mobile eliminated the communication gaps in all levels, fast and quick decisions can be made after mobile communication started — Srinivasan Sriram 🇮🇳 (@SSRPillai) December 27, 2019

Not just the technology.. everything in this world has two quality. It can be used for betterment or for destruction. It is the beauty of creation. — Bharathi🇮🇳 (@shiv_bharathi) December 27, 2019

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd