Saturday, December 28, 2019

Viral video: Man uses sign language during video call, clip melts hearts online

Many joined in the conversation about how it doesn't depend on the gadget but how one user uses it that defines whether it's good or bad.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 28, 2019 12:28:11 pm
man use sign language video call, anand mahindra, video calling, deaf and mute video calling, people with disablity video calling, viral videos, indian express Many dubbed the video as heartwarming on Twitter.

A heartwarming clip of a man using sign language during a video call has gone viral on social media. The video shared on Twitter by business tycoon Anand Mahindra struck a chord with many social media users.

“We often criticise the way in which mobile devices have taken over our world.. It’s good to remind ourselves that these devices have also OPENED up a whole new world of communication for many of us…” Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

The clip received several reactions in which many underlined that communication is a basic need and how technology has bridged the gap and broke barriers.

