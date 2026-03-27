Man fills petrol in loose tank in front of cop amid fuel shortage rumours, crowd laughs in viral video: ‘India is not for beginners’

A video doing the rounds on social media has sparked fresh debate about how panic can influence public behaviour amid fuel shortage rumours. In the clip, a man is seen reaching a petrol pump carrying what appears to be a detached fuel tank from his motorcycle and asking the staff to fill it with petrol.
In India, selling or purchasing fuel in bottles or other loose containers is prohibited. The restriction comes under guidelines issued by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), based on provisions of the Petroleum Act, 1934. Seemingly trying to get around this rule, the man chose to bring only the tank, leaving the pump attendant unsure of how to handle the situation. After some hesitation, the staff member eventually went ahead and filled petrol into the tank.
A uniformed man standing nearby was seen cautioning him, but the individual continued regardless. What further caught the attention of viewers online was the reaction of people around him, many of whom appeared amused, giggling, and smiling as if he had cleverly “found a loophole”.
Petrol in bottles is banned and allowed only in bike tanks, so he just brought the tank without bike. 😂 pic.twitter.com/xVS1om4v9y
— Oppressor (@TyrantOppressor) March 26, 2026
The clip quickly gained traction online, especially at a time when long queues were being reported at petrol stations in several Indian cities. The rush was largely driven by speculation about a possible fuel crunch linked to rising tensions in West Asia.
Social media responses were strong and sharply divided. One user wrote, “India is not for beginners.” Another commented, “But what’s the need of doing that? He should have taken the bike to the bunk itself right? Unless there’s no petrol left in the bike.”
A third person added, “The people who are making such Reels should be tracked and arrested. It is not funny. The petrol bunks should be told that they are being tracked. They will loose license.”
A fourth individual asked, “The face of this Blue Shirt Fellow in clearly visible. UP Police can track him down and ask him for reasons to create such dramas in Petrol Bunks??”