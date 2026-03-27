Man fills petrol in loose tank in front of cop amid fuel shortage rumours, crowd laughs in viral video: ‘India is not for beginners’

A video doing the rounds on social media has sparked fresh debate about how panic can influence public behaviour amid fuel shortage rumours. In the clip, a man is seen reaching a petrol pump carrying what appears to be a detached fuel tank from his motorcycle and asking the staff to fill it with petrol.

In India, selling or purchasing fuel in bottles or other loose containers is prohibited. The restriction comes under guidelines issued by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), based on provisions of the Petroleum Act, 1934. Seemingly trying to get around this rule, the man chose to bring only the tank, leaving the pump attendant unsure of how to handle the situation. After some hesitation, the staff member eventually went ahead and filled petrol into the tank.