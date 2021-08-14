Watch: Malayali fans scream after spotting Lionel Messi at Paris hotel’s balcony, star waves back

As football icon Lionel Messi arrived in Paris to join Paris Saint-Germain, citizens took to the streets to greet the star . However, it was two Indian fans who stole the show online, after they were acknowledged by Messi from the balcony of the hotel where he was staying!

The two Malayali fans, since then, have gone viral for their lucky encounter. However, they do admit that the feeling hasn’t sunk in yet.

After ending his two-decades-long stint with Barcelona, Messi moved to Paris to join PSG. While most fans fought to get the attention of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, Anas P A, a native of Thalikulam in Thrissur and Sameer, a resident of Thanoor in Malappuram, got the golden opportunity to see Messi and his family just a few meters away.

In the video, Anas was heard screaming “Messi, Messi, Messi, Messi…,” in excitement. “Look at this, guys! The King of Football!” the football fans said.

“Can I have…. Oh! My God, can’t believe this,” he is heard saying when finally Messi turned towards them gave a thumbs up. The video, first shared on Facebook by Anus, has spread like wildfire across all social media platforms.

Talking to Mathrubhumi News about the sudden encounter, the duo said that they had been waiting on the streets to catch a glimpse of their favourite football star. However, they had returned to their rooms disappointed as they missed his arrival to the city. Little did they expect that the international star would be standing in the balcony of the same hotel.

Both Anas and Sameer, who work in Qatar, were staying in Paris for work-related matters with their Iranian friend, Naeem. Messi and his family were staying at a suit few rooms away.

But more than the “thumbs up” from a distance, what really made the trip even more special is when Sameer managed to get a dream selfie with his icon. The man told the media outlet that he patiently waited at the restaurant of the hotel and called out to Messi when he saw him coming bound by tight security and snapped a picture when he got the chance. His phone hasn’t stopped buzzing ever since he shared it on Facebook.

“I waited for more than two hours to manage another great moment with him yesterday after he entered the restaurant a little after noon to have lunch,” Sameer told The Telegraph.

“Once he stepped out around 3 pm, I pleaded with him to allow me to take a selfie. So he turned for a few seconds for me to click a picture although his bodyguards tried to stop me,” he explained.