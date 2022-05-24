Viral video: Karnataka youth slips and falls while climbing stone wall at Srinivasa Sagara Dam

As locals throng the popular attraction of Srinivasa Sagara Dam in Karnataka, one youth’s trip ended on a sad note with him getting seriously hurt after falling from the dam wall. Now, as the video of the accident goes viral, people are calling for measures to ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.

The incident took place at the picturesque site in Chikkaballapura district, 70 km from Bengaluru. A video doing the rounds on the internet shows a daring 25-year-old in a maroon shirt climbing the stone wall without a harness or safety helmet. But soon, with the water flowing down, he loses his grip and is seen falling about 30 feet.

Eye witnesses are heard screaming in fear as his friends rush to help him. They slowly turn him around and attempt to lift him up. However, the video shows him struggling to stand.

The unidentified youth sustained severe injuries after from the fall, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

[Disclaimer: Distressing visuals, viewers’ discretion is advised]

WATCH – A youth fell to the ground from a height of around 30-feet while trying to scale the wall of Srinivasa Sagara Dam in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka. #SrinivasaSagaraDam #Karnataka #viralindo pic.twitter.com/oUU1uZanjY — Mohammad fasahathullah siddiqui (@MdFasahathullah) May 23, 2022

Police sources told The Indian Express no case have been registered yet. As a lot of youngsters climb the stone wall to take selfies and photographs, a police official has been deployed at the site.

While many people on social media suggested putting up a railing near the dam to stop people from climbing the wall, others called for stricter action or fines.

Earlier, a similar incident happened in China, where a stunt went wrong and a man was caught on camera sliding down a swift stream of water and hitting a bed of the rocks.

with inputs from ENS, Bengaluru