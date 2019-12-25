Merry Christmas: Jingle Bells gets a Sinkari melam twist and netizens are loving it

Related to Chenda melam, Sinkari melam is a classical performance giving along with various musical instruments. Related to Chenda melam, Sinkari melam is a classical performance giving along with various musical instruments.

With Christmas right around the corner, a desi version of ‘Jingle Bells’ has gone viral on social media. Shared on YouTube by page ‘Medivazhipadu by Toms’, the 2.13-minute video features a group of children singing and dancing to the popular holiday song with a Sinkari melam twist.

Related to Chenda melam, Sinkari melam is a classical performance. It is an integral part of the festivals in Kerala and is often played at Temples as the music is considered divine.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 31,000 times, the viral clip promoted several reactions online with many lauding the unique amalgamation of tradition with an age-old Christmas song.

“Jingle bells backed by sinkari Melam is simply an amazing concept. Awesome. And the kids move to the rhythm like daffodils dancing to the wind. Kudos to the whole team,” read one of the many comments on the viral video.

