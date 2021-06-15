Desi mom’s reaction to daughter buying Rs 35,000 Gucci belt has netizens amused

Luxury brands are often ridiculed for their expensive pricing and this latest video showcasing a mother’s reaction on finding out that her daughter purchased a Gucci waist belt for Rs 35,000 is as desi as it can get.

The 1.04-minute video, which has now gone viral on social media, was shared by Instagram user Chabi Gupta where her mother, Anita, is seen opening a box consisting of a red and green belt her daughter bought from the luxury fashion brand.

Shocked by the price of the product, the mother then declares that it looks similar to the belts worn by students of Delhi Public School (DPS), Ranchi. She also added that the same product could’ve been purchased for Rs 150 if the Gucci buckle was replaced with that of the school uniform belt.

Take a look at the mother’s amusing reaction in this humorous video below:

Needless to say, netizens have found the mother’s reaction about the belt hysterical. Many commented they couldn’t stop watching the video and could relate to the mother.