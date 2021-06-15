scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Latest news

Desi mom’s reaction to daughter buying Rs 35,000 Gucci belt has netizens amused

Shocked by the price of the product, the desi mother said that the same product could've been purchased for Rs 150 if the Gucci buckle was replaced with that of the DPS school belt.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 15, 2021 12:21:03 pm
Gucci belt funny mom reaction, Gucci belt funny reaction, Gucci belt reaction, Bihari mom reaction Gucci belt, Gucci belt, luxury brands belt, luxury brands reaction, funny videos, viral videos, trending videos, trending news, Indian Express newsChabi Gupta's mother compared the Rs 35,000 Gucci belt to a school belt.

Luxury brands are often ridiculed for their expensive pricing and this latest video showcasing a mother’s reaction on finding out that her daughter purchased a Gucci waist belt for Rs 35,000 is as desi as it can get.

The 1.04-minute video, which has now gone viral on social media, was shared by Instagram user Chabi Gupta where her mother, Anita, is seen opening a box consisting of a red and green belt her daughter bought from the luxury fashion brand.

Shocked by the price of the product, the mother then declares that it looks similar to the belts worn by students of Delhi Public School (DPS), Ranchi. She also added that the same product could’ve been purchased for Rs 150 if the Gucci buckle was replaced with that of the school uniform belt.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Take a look at the mother’s amusing reaction in this humorous video below:

Needless to say, netizens have found the mother’s reaction about the belt hysterical. Many commented they couldn’t stop watching the video and could relate to the mother.

Gucci belt funny mom reaction, Gucci belt funny reaction, Gucci belt reaction, Bihari mom reaction Gucci belt, Gucci belt, luxury brands belt, luxury brands reaction, funny videos, viral videos, trending videos, trending news, Indian Express news

Gucci belt funny mom reaction, Gucci belt funny reaction, Gucci belt reaction, Bihari mom reaction Gucci belt, Gucci belt, luxury brands belt, luxury brands reaction, funny videos, viral videos, trending videos, trending news, Indian Express news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 15: Latest News

Advertisement