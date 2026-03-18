This Indian dad’s moonwalk in ‘chappals’ is breaking the internet: ‘Michael Jackson is clapping happily in his grave’

The daughter looks stunned for a brief moment as she watches her father take over the performance

Sometimes, all it takes is a small surprise in an otherwise ordinary video to grab the internet’s attention. A recently viral clip proves just that. Featuring a father and his 22-year-old daughter, the reel has been winning hearts online, and once you start watching, it is genuinely hard to scroll past.

What makes the video stand out is not just the dancing, but the effortless swag, the unexpected turn of events and one unforgettable highlight, the moonwalk. It begins like any typical reel, with the young woman grooving to the iconic Billie Jean. A caption on screen reads, “I was recording, but then this happened.” And what unfolds next is exactly what has now become social media’s newest favourite moment.