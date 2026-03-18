This Indian dad’s moonwalk in ‘chappals’ is breaking the internet: ‘Michael Jackson is clapping happily in his grave’

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Sometimes, all it takes is a small surprise in an otherwise ordinary video to grab the internet’s attention. A recently viral clip proves just that. Featuring a father and his 22-year-old daughter, the reel has been winning hearts online, and once you start watching, it is genuinely hard to scroll past.
What makes the video stand out is not just the dancing, but the effortless swag, the unexpected turn of events and one unforgettable highlight, the moonwalk. It begins like any typical reel, with the young woman grooving to the iconic Billie Jean. A caption on screen reads, “I was recording, but then this happened.” And what unfolds next is exactly what has now become social media’s newest favourite moment.
Suddenly, her father walks into the frame and steals the spotlight. With surprising confidence, he slips into the rhythm and starts matching the smooth style of the legendary track. He doesn’t just dance — he moonwalks. The spontaneity of the moment adds to its charm. Dressed in simple everyday clothes and chappals, his relaxed yet stylish moves feel both nostalgic and seriously impressive.
The daughter looks stunned for a brief moment as she watches him take over the performance. By the end, she joins in, trying to keep up with his steps. Another note on the video cheekily reads, “If you play this song in public, he’ll start dancing!!”
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Posted just a day ago, the clip quickly exploded online, clocking more than 17 million views. Viewers couldn’t stop praising the father’s unexpected talent and confidence.
One user joked, “Michael Jackson is clapping happily in his grave.” Another quipped, “What is that girl doing in uncle’s video… Please side!”
A third comment read, “Uncle nahi bolne ka … we are millennials still young at heart.” Someone else added, “Uncleji just casually moonwalking in his chappal.”
And perhaps the most savage praise of all: “Uncle ate and left no crumbs.”