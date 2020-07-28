Watch: Elephant helps struggling calf climb out of flooded river in Assam

In the video, the elephant can be seen trying to lift the calf with its truck as two calf struggles to get to the raised land. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Sergeant Bikash) In the video, the elephant can be seen trying to lift the calf with its truck as two calf struggles to get to the raised land. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Sergeant Bikash)

In a video that is being widely shared on the internet, an elephant was captured helping its calf cross a flooded river as it struggled to climb up on to the riverbank.

The incident, that many on social media said was heartwarming, was recorded at Assam’s Udalguri district, which is 20 km north of the Bhutan border.

Mothers love. Its in my #Udalguri dist,20km to north near Bhutan border. Video by my friend Mithu- an wild life saviour at Hattigor. Hattigor mean Hathi ka ghar. Den of Elephant. Ref 🥰😃 @nanimontreuil pic.twitter.com/YyqmaQix6C — Sergeant Bikash (@bikash63) July 26, 2020

In the video, the elephant can be seen trying to lift the calf with its truck as the two younger elephants struggle to climb onto the bank.

As one of the calves manages to climb out of the water, the other on struggles and is helped by the adult elephant that tries to lift it out of the water using its trunk.

