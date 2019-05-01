Viral video: Woman confronted for commenting on ‘short dress’ of other women at mall

A woman was called out for criticising on the dressing of a group of young women at a mall in Delhi. The confrontation, which was recorded on a mobile camera, has now gone viral. The woman allegedly ‘shamed’ them for wearing short dresses and told them they would be raped.

Facebook user Shivani Gupta, in a post, said that she and her friends were at the receiving end of the woman’s comments and decided to confront her. They asked the woman to apologise for her remarks. However, the woman not only refused to apologise, but stood by her remarks.

“You’re recording no? Hello guys. These ladies want to wear short to short dresses to encourage all to see them. All these ladies wear short dresses or get naked to [get] raped,” the woman is heard saying.

Gupta wrote, “She addressed seven men at the restaurant to rape us because she felt we deserved it for wearing short clothes and bashing her unsolicited opinion.”

In the video, the group of women asked the middle-aged woman to apologise repeatedly, but she refused. She can be seen strolling through a store at the mall, trying to ignore them. Later, she can be seen asking the store staff to call the police.

Hearing all the commotion, another woman comes to support the group arguing that no one has the right to school women and tell them what to wear. When asked why small children and elderly women in saris get raped, the woman simply replies, “They [those who rape children or elderly woman] must be psycho.”

The video was shared widely across social media platforms. However, the videos posted on Instagram were taken down by the app. Many lauded the group of girls for standing up to the woman and slammed her for her “sick” mentality online.

IndianExpress.com independently couldn’t verify the claims in the video and has reached out to Gupta to know more.