Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage

The dashcam footage captures a terrifying moment when a speeding car is forced to put its brakes on to avoid hitting the couple.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 1, 2026 02:13 PM IST
The close call could have easily turned deadlyThe close call could have easily turned deadly (Image source: @informedofficial/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Social media remains flooded with videos of incidents capturing the questionable civic sense in India. Be it performing reckless stunts on roads or littering tourist spots, such incidents highlight a lack of public decency in the country. A new video has triggered a similar conversation once again, showing a couple risking their lives to take photos in the middle of a highway.

The now-viral dashcam footage captures a terrifying moment when a speeding car is forced to put its brakes on to avoid hitting the couple, missing them by inches. The close call could have easily turned deadly. Instead of acknowledging the irresponsible behaviour, the couple allegedly confronted the driver afterwards, asking why he couldn’t see “such a wide empty road,” even though they were sitting in an active traffic lane.

Going by the date mentioned in the footage, the incident occurred in August 2025; however, it came to light recently.

Sharing the video, an Instagram handle @informedofficial wrote, “This is the level of ‘civic sense’ we now see from our so-called educated ganwars, who think that one ‘aesthetic’ reel or a few Instagram pictures are more important than their own life and the lives of others using that road. If even a small misjudgment had happened, the same people and their families would have instantly put all the blame on the driver, the vehicle, or the system – even though it was their sheer stupidity that created the situation.”

Watch here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Informed Official (@informedofficial)

Also Read | Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate

The video quickly gained traction, amassing nearly two million views and sparking backlash. “People don’t even accept their own mistake so much ego now a days happeneed once with me I didnt even bother to argue,” a user wrote. “Both the husband & wife deserve each other. Both of them have a combined IQ of zero,” another user commented.

“The audacity to argue and say road dikhai nahi de raha,” a third user reacted.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) shows a live screening of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2026, in Mumbai.
4 ways in which Union Budget addresses US tariffs’ strain on India
Rare Earth Corridors
In Budget, why the push for rare earth corridors in Odisha, Kerala, TN, Andhra
Rashmika Mandanna finds love in Vijay Deverakonda
As wedding rumours swirl, a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story, from Geetha Govindam to secret getaways
Namita Thapar shares post on Shubham Gupta who bagged a deal on Shark Tank India Season 5
Namita Thapar calls Bonkers Corner her most meaningful deal on Shark Tank India 5: ‘Journeys like these deserve to be seen’
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Kevin Warsh
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
flat
The Ultimate Escape Artists: 10 animals that can 'flatten' their bodies to fit anywhere
Apple acquisition
Apple’s second-largest acquisition isn’t about the iPhone, but entering a market it hasn’t set foot in yet
Advertisement
Must Read
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Arshdeep
Apple’s second-largest acquisition isn’t about the iPhone, but entering a market it hasn’t set foot in yet
Apple acquisition
Instagram may soon let users leave others’ Close Friends lists: Report
Instagram app logo
Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026
Layoffs in January 2026 highlight how workforce cuts have become a recurring start-of-year reality for the sector. (Image: FreePik)
The Ultimate Escape Artists: 10 animals that can 'flatten' their bodies to fit anywhere
flat
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Watch: Atif Aslam’s Islamabad concert triggers laugh riot after fan hijacks stage with ‘extremely off-key’ performance
Atif Aslam kept looking at the fun and chuckling at his rendition "Tere Liye"
This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: 'dating apps can be stressful'
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Women safety mumbai metro
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement