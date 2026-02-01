Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage

Social media remains flooded with videos of incidents capturing the questionable civic sense in India. Be it performing reckless stunts on roads or littering tourist spots, such incidents highlight a lack of public decency in the country. A new video has triggered a similar conversation once again, showing a couple risking their lives to take photos in the middle of a highway.
The now-viral dashcam footage captures a terrifying moment when a speeding car is forced to put its brakes on to avoid hitting the couple, missing them by inches. The close call could have easily turned deadly. Instead of acknowledging the irresponsible behaviour, the couple allegedly confronted the driver afterwards, asking why he couldn’t see “such a wide empty road,” even though they were sitting in an active traffic lane.
Going by the date mentioned in the footage, the incident occurred in August 2025; however, it came to light recently.
Sharing the video, an Instagram handle @informedofficial wrote, “This is the level of ‘civic sense’ we now see from our so-called educated ganwars, who think that one ‘aesthetic’ reel or a few Instagram pictures are more important than their own life and the lives of others using that road. If even a small misjudgment had happened, the same people and their families would have instantly put all the blame on the driver, the vehicle, or the system – even though it was their sheer stupidity that created the situation.”
The video quickly gained traction, amassing nearly two million views and sparking backlash. “People don’t even accept their own mistake so much ego now a days happeneed once with me I didnt even bother to argue,” a user wrote. “Both the husband & wife deserve each other. Both of them have a combined IQ of zero,” another user commented.
“The audacity to argue and say road dikhai nahi de raha,” a third user reacted.
