Couple narrowly misses speeding car while taking photos on highway, then blames driver; video sparks outrage

Social media remains flooded with videos of incidents capturing the questionable civic sense in India. Be it performing reckless stunts on roads or littering tourist spots, such incidents highlight a lack of public decency in the country. A new video has triggered a similar conversation once again, showing a couple risking their lives to take photos in the middle of a highway.

The now-viral dashcam footage captures a terrifying moment when a speeding car is forced to put its brakes on to avoid hitting the couple, missing them by inches. The close call could have easily turned deadly. Instead of acknowledging the irresponsible behaviour, the couple allegedly confronted the driver afterwards, asking why he couldn’t see “such a wide empty road,” even though they were sitting in an active traffic lane.