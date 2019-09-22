Viral video: Cop explains how vehicle owners can pay fraction of fine amount under new Motor Vehicle Act

A video of a police officer explaining what vehicle drivers can do when charged with hefty fines under the new Motor Vehicle Act has gone viral on social media with over 10 million views. The 14.43-minute clip features a cop named Sunil Sandhu elaborating the current traffic fines and how they can be reduced under particular circumstances.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Cop father tells daughter to ‘exit the refrigerator’, threatens with ‘arrest’

The video begins with Sandhu reading out the amount charged against various traffic rules violation under the new act. He then asks people not to worry if they have been charged with hefty fines as there are ways to tackle it.

According to Sandhu, a vehicle owner has 15 days to pay the fine upon receiving the challan. Within that period, the individual can approach the authorities and produce them the required documents and getaway with paying Rs. 100 instead of the full amount.

Watch the video here:

Advertising

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral with many thanking the cop for the information.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 came into effect from September 1. With 63 of the total 89 clauses implemented , the new traffic rules impose hefty fines on offenders for traffic violations such as drunken driving, driving without helmet, driving without seat belts, overloading and underage driving.