Video claims Pakistan flag seen at Rajasthan Congress rally, police say it’s fake

After the Congress emerged victorious in the Rajasthan assembly elections, party workers held multiple rallies to celebrate. Footage from one such rally went viral on social media and WhatsApp alleging that the Pakistan flag was waved by party supporters. However, the police has said that the video is fake.

The video was widely shared online with many criticising the party. The person who is recording the video is heard saying, “Look closely, see how Pakistan’s flag is being waved at a Congress rally”. A person off-camera is heard saying that he feels ashamed and says the voters are to be blamed for this incident. The narrator is also heard saying that it was recorded in Churi.

This is what happened when @INCIndia won in Rajasthan….The 1st thing which was openly displayed was Pakistan Flag with Islamic Write-ups…. Well Hindus always suffered with alter ego and paid heavily. They’ll be doing it again pic.twitter.com/mo8dQvGhrw — Ravi Bagri FCA (@ravibagri) December 12, 2018

However, the Rajasthan Police stepped in and said the video was fake. A green flag can be seen in the viral video, but a closer look one reveals that it does not bear the crescent moon or the star that’s on the Pakistani national flag.

“This video 📽️ circulating on #socialmedia claims that there is a Pakistan flag being waved in a victory procession of @INCIndia. This is false and we request people not to get trapped by this ❌. We are trying to trace the mischief-maker,” the Rajasthan Police said in a statement released on social media platforms.

Alert 🚫🔊 This video 📽️ circulating on #socialmedia claims that there is a Pakistan flag being waved in a victory procession of @INCIndia. This is false and we request people not to get trapped by this ❌. We are trying to trace the mischief-maker.#FakeNews @SMHoaxSlayer pic.twitter.com/WDnABuJx2M — Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) December 12, 2018

Many lauded the police for quickly bringing this to the attention of people and for stopping the spreading of fake news.

