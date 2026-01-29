‘Teach them early’: Viral video of kids playing with reading lights in train triggers civic sense outrage

What drew even sharper reactions was the absence of any adult stepping in to stop the kids

A short video showing two boys repeatedly playing with reading lights inside a train coach has sparked a heated online debate, with many questioning civic sense, parenting, and how children behave in shared public spaces.

The 14-second clip, posted by the X handle Trains of India, captures the boys switching the reading lights on and off throughout the journey. What drew even sharper reactions was the absence of any adult stepping in to stop them, a detail that many viewers felt reflected a larger issue.

“Dear parents, please teach basic civic sense to your children before bringing them to public places. #IndianRailways,” read the caption, which quickly sparked strong opinions across social media.