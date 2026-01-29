‘Teach them early’: Viral video of kids playing with reading lights in train triggers civic sense outrage

A short video showing two boys repeatedly playing with reading lights inside a train coach has sparked a heated online debate, with many questioning civic sense, parenting, and how children behave in shared public spaces.
The 14-second clip, posted by the X handle Trains of India, captures the boys switching the reading lights on and off throughout the journey. What drew even sharper reactions was the absence of any adult stepping in to stop them, a detail that many viewers felt reflected a larger issue.
“Dear parents, please teach basic civic sense to your children before bringing them to public places. #IndianRailways,” read the caption, which quickly sparked strong opinions across social media.
Dear parents, please teach basic civic sense to your children before bringing them to public places 🙏 #IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/hr1Loand6c
— Trains of India 🇮🇳 (@trainwalebhaiya) January 28, 2026
As the clip circulated, several users voiced concern about what they see as a gradual erosion of values taught at home and in schools. One user remarked, “I think wrong lessons were/are being talked in the schools these days. We used to have moral science classes in my school days. I think that needs restructuring.”
Another comment took a broader view, saying, “Stress-testing anything new is something many of us in India grow up learning. We poke, prod, and often break it—then declare it ‘not good.’ It’s a habit learned at home and one that tends to repeat throughout life.”
Some stressed that responsibility begins early. “Our civic sense starts very young. As parents we should take responsibility to teach them,” one user wrote. Another pointed out the double standards often applied to public spaces: “The problem is that we teach our kids to respect only personal property and not public property. If this happened at home or a friend/relatives place most if not all parents would have corrected or atleast asked them to stop. But public spaces do not get the same treatment.”
At the same time, not everyone was quick to blame parents. A few users came to their defence, highlighting the challenges of modern parenting. One comment read, “Trust me most parents are helpless today and cannot handle their kids …this generation of kids are different and don’t listen to anyone easily. Parents often give up.”
