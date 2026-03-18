‘Virat Kohli wala’: Little fan’s adorable demand for RCB jersey goes viral; PUMA India reacts

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A heartwarming video of a young child firmly asking for a “Virat Kohli waala” jersey has taken social media by storm and even grabbed the attention of a leading sportswear brand.
The clip was first posted on Instagram by an account named Jishan cricketer biswas (@jishancricketerbiswas), which describes itself as “Junior cricketer. Surat & Kolkata. Little boy with big dreams.” In the video, the child is seen inside a sports apparel store with a guardian, barely tall enough to reach the counter, as he looks up excitedly at the shopkeeper.
At first, he is shown the Indian team jersey, but he quickly refuses and gestures towards another one, the blue-and-red design he really wants. Pointing eagerly, he says, “Yeh Virat Kohli wala,” making it clear that he wants the blue-and-red jersey instead, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) one.
When the shopkeeper finally brings out the RCB jersey and hands it to him, the boy’s face lights up. “Yeh wala mujhe bohot pasand hai (I really like this one),” he says with delight. Soon after, his guardian helps him wear it over his overalls. The moment he puts it on, the youngster is seen confidently practising a straight drive, as if the jersey itself sparked his cricketing instincts.
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The adorable clip has crossed a million views, drawing plenty of reactions online. While many users flooded the comments with love and nostalgia, it was PUMA India’s response that stood out. PUMA India wrote, “Cutest video ever. Let us send you an official RCB #18 jersey.”
Other individuals also took to the comments. One user wrote, “Rcb blood line is so strong.” Another user commented, “One jersey can make a childhood memory forever.”
A third person added, “As soon as she weared jersey,the cover drive comes automatically.”
On his page, Jishan frequently posts videos of himself playing cricket in full gear, often seen batting against bowlers on quiet roads at night, a glimpse into the passion and big dreams he carries at such a young age.