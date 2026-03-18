‘Virat Kohli wala’: Little fan’s adorable demand for RCB jersey goes viral; PUMA India reacts

At first, the kid is shown the Indian team jersey, but he quickly refuses and gestures towards another one

A heartwarming video of a young child firmly asking for a “Virat Kohli waala” jersey has taken social media by storm and even grabbed the attention of a leading sportswear brand.

The clip was first posted on Instagram by an account named Jishan cricketer biswas (@jishancricketerbiswas), which describes itself as “Junior cricketer. Surat & Kolkata. Little boy with big dreams.” In the video, the child is seen inside a sports apparel store with a guardian, barely tall enough to reach the counter, as he looks up excitedly at the shopkeeper.

At first, he is shown the Indian team jersey, but he quickly refuses and gestures towards another one, the blue-and-red design he really wants. Pointing eagerly, he says, “Yeh Virat Kohli wala,” making it clear that he wants the blue-and-red jersey instead, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) one.