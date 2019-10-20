Toggle Menu
Viral video: Child falls from second floor, lands on moving rickshaw

Viral video: Child falls from second floor, lands on moving rickshaw

A nearby CCTV camera captured the horrifying incident, showing the child landing on the backseat of a rickshaw while it was moving at a slow pace. The rickshaw puller and other local residents immediately rushed to the scene. 

The father claimed that the child was examined at a hospital and is safe.

A child in Madhya Pradesh survived ‘miraculously’ after he slipped and fell from the second floor of a building and landed on a rickshaw that was passing on the road.

According to news agency ANI, the child’s father said he was playing on the second floor with family members when suddenly he lost his balance and fell from the railing. The father, Ashish Jain, also claimed that the child was examined at a hospital and is safe. Watch the video here:

Take a look at how netizens reacted to the video:

