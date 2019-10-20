Viral video: Child falls from second floor, lands on moving rickshaw

A child in Madhya Pradesh survived ‘miraculously’ after he slipped and fell from the second floor of a building and landed on a rickshaw that was passing on the road.

According to news agency ANI, the child’s father said he was playing on the second floor with family members when suddenly he lost his balance and fell from the railing. The father, Ashish Jain, also claimed that the child was examined at a hospital and is safe. Watch the video here:

#WATCH Tikamgarh: A child fell from a building on a rickshaw that was passing on road below. Child’s father Ashish Jain says,”He was playing on 2nd floor with family members. He fell from railing after he lost his balance. He was examined at a hospital & is safe”. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/3yDOzZmB9y — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2019

A nearby CCTV camera captured the horrifying incident, showing the child landing on the backseat of a rickshaw while it was moving at a slow pace. The rickshaw puller and other local residents immediately rushed to the scene.

Take a look at how netizens reacted to the video:

THE LUCKIEST ONE!! — Bimal Patel (@pbimal_) October 20, 2019

What a timing..🙏 — Rahul Singh (@Itz_RahulSingh) October 20, 2019

Ache kaam kroge toh bgwan bhi khus honge…jai Ho🙏

Felling happy for kid — Ankit Tanwar (@AnkitTa22) October 20, 2019

That’s luck, another hero without a cape😁 — Nilesh Sawakhande (@nilemikes) October 20, 2019

Bhagwaan k apne plans hote hain. — kajal vador (@kajalvador) October 20, 2019