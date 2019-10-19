Viral video: Chandigarh Traffic Police’s ‘No Parking’ song inspired by Daler Mehndi song is a hit!

Law enforcement agencies across the world are deploying innovative ideas to make sure people abide by rules and raise awareness. And while some are doing it with memes and jokes, others are making quirky videos to serve the purpose. The Chandigarh Traffic Police are the latest to join the trend by coming up with a new song to raise awareness among citizens about parking rules.

Giving a hilarious yet important twist to popular Punjabi song ‘Bolo Tararara’, a traffic policeman was recently filmed singing the song with new lyrics on the streets reminding people about the repercussions of parking at the wrong place.

The cop can be heard singing, “Traffic police teri car chukk lai gai, traffic police teri car chukk lai gai, chori hogi, chori ho gayi sochti reh gayi, bolo tara rara. Gaddi nu crane lai gai, bolo tara rara”.

Watch the video here:

The song quickly went viral across social media sites and people loved it. Even noted Punjabi singer, Daler Mehndi, whose song was used for the awareness jingle, enjoyed it thoroughly and thanked the police department for using it. Many people outside Punjab and Chandigarh tagged the police forces in their city and state to urge them to come up with similar creativity.