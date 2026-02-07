Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch

The short clip went viral, earning praise for the cat’s instincts, though some viewers questioned its authenticity or suspected AI involvement

Dogs may have a long-standing reputation for loyalty, but cats are steadily earning their own spotlight for being clever, curious and surprisingly useful. A recent viral video making the rounds on social media is a perfect example, leaving viewers amused, impressed and more than a little stunned.

The clip shows a man stuck outside his home after realising he has left his keys indoors. With no way in, he turns to an unlikely helper, his pet cat, Mimi. Half-jokingly, he asks the cat to open the door.

What follows catches everyone off guard. From inside the house, Mimi opens the door, and is seen dangling off its handle as she appears – a moment many online have found equally adorable and funny.