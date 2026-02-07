Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch

Dogs may have a long-standing reputation for loyalty, but cats are steadily earning their own spotlight for being clever, curious and surprisingly useful. A recent viral video making the rounds on social media is a perfect example, leaving viewers amused, impressed and more than a little stunned.
The clip shows a man stuck outside his home after realising he has left his keys indoors. With no way in, he turns to an unlikely helper, his pet cat, Mimi. Half-jokingly, he asks the cat to open the door.
What follows catches everyone off guard. From inside the house, Mimi opens the door, and is seen dangling off its handle as she appears – a moment many online have found equally adorable and funny.
View this post on Instagram
The 25-second clip quickly spread across platforms, drawing thousands of reactions. While a large section of viewers applauded the cat’s sharp instincts, a few remained sceptical, wondering if the video was staged or generated using AI.
The comments section soon turned into a comedy show of its own. One user joked, “Showed this to my cat, he said it’s AI.” Another wrote, “How mimi was hanging on the handle is cute and hilarious.”
Some viewers couldn’t help comparing Mimi’s skills with their own pets. One commented, “My cat would be sleeping there like nothing happened.” Another shared a less fortunate experience, saying, “Mine locked me inside the bathroom and walked away.” A fifth user added, “I have to put extra locks so my cats won’t do this. They will open all cupboards, open toilets, rooms.”
WhatsApp is adding a new feature that allows users to create custom lists for status updates, similar to Instagram's "Close friends" list. This feature will save users from adjusting their share settings every time and includes three other privacy options. Users can directly add or remove people from the list and changes will be reflected in the next status update.