‘Dulhan mode ON, hustle mode never OFF’: bride applies for job in wedding attire, video amuses netizens

The contrast between the grandeur of the occasion and the simplicity of the task has added to the clip’s charm

A quirky video of a bride squeezing a job application into her wedding day schedule has been making the rounds on Instagram, leaving viewers both amused and impressed. Shared on the joint profile of a couple, Sanchi and Shivam, the clip captures an unexpected yet relatable moment that has struck a chord with many young professionals online.

In the video, the bride is seen seated inside a car, dressed in her full traditional bridal ensemble, quietly focused on her phone. Amid the flurry of wedding preparations and celebrations, she appears to carve out a brief pause to send an email for a job opportunity. The contrast between the grandeur of the occasion and the simplicity of the task has added to the clip’s charm.