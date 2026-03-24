‘Dulhan mode ON, hustle mode never OFF’: bride applies for job in wedding attire, video amuses netizens

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A quirky video of a bride squeezing a job application into her wedding day schedule has been making the rounds on Instagram, leaving viewers both amused and impressed. Shared on the joint profile of a couple, Sanchi and Shivam, the clip captures an unexpected yet relatable moment that has struck a chord with many young professionals online.
In the video, the bride is seen seated inside a car, dressed in her full traditional bridal ensemble, quietly focused on her phone. Amid the flurry of wedding preparations and celebrations, she appears to carve out a brief pause to send an email for a job opportunity. The contrast between the grandeur of the occasion and the simplicity of the task has added to the clip’s charm.
Overlay text on the video reads, “Applying for job even on wedding day.. prirorities straight,” while the caption accompanying the post says, “Dulhan mode ON, hustle mode never OFF.” The playful tone of both the text and the visuals has resonated with viewers, who often find themselves balancing personal commitments with professional ambitions.
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Instagram users were quick to respond, flooding the comments section with laughter and lighthearted reactions. Some described the scene as surprisingly relatable, admitting they could picture themselves doing something similar. A user wrote, “This is so funny.” Another commented, “Hahaha it is hilarious.” Several others simply reacted with laughing-with-tears emojis, adding to the cheerful online buzz around the video.
The short clip highlights a scenario that many can identify with: the pressure to stay on top of career goals even during important life milestones. Weddings are usually seen as a time for rituals, celebrations, and family gatherings, but this moment humorously illustrates how work responsibilities can sometimes take centre stage regardless of the occasion.