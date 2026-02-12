This autorickshaw driver’s daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands

Unbothered by the noise and traffic, the little girl rests peacefully as the autorickshaw moves through the city

A quiet moment inside a moving autorickshaw has struck a chord with thousands online.

In a viral Instagram clip, a commuter spots a young girl fast asleep on the back seat of the autorickshaw. Curious, he asks the driver about her. The man smiles and introduces her as his daughter, Ayushi. As they continue talking, the story behind the scenes unfolds. Ayushi’s mother is no more, and since her passing, the driver has been raising his daughter on his own. With no family member to look after her during the day, he takes her along while he works.

Unbothered by the noise and traffic, the little girl rests peacefully as the autorickshaw moves through the city. It’s a simple yet powerful image, a father trying to earn a living while making sure his child stays close and safe.