This autorickshaw driver’s daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands

A quiet moment inside a moving autorickshaw has struck a chord with thousands online.
In a viral Instagram clip, a commuter spots a young girl fast asleep on the back seat of the autorickshaw. Curious, he asks the driver about her. The man smiles and introduces her as his daughter, Ayushi. As they continue talking, the story behind the scenes unfolds. Ayushi’s mother is no more, and since her passing, the driver has been raising his daughter on his own. With no family member to look after her during the day, he takes her along while he works.
Unbothered by the noise and traffic, the little girl rests peacefully as the autorickshaw moves through the city. It’s a simple yet powerful image, a father trying to earn a living while making sure his child stays close and safe.
Toward the end of the video, the passenger treats the duo to some snacks. Ayushi is seen sipping a drink and giving a shy smile to the camera, a small, tender moment that has deeply moved viewers.
The internet, however, had mixed reactions. Many praised the father’s strength and sent messages of support for single parents. Others wondered if there might be safer or more stable options for the child during working hours.
An Instagram user wrote, “Do you have their contact number, I will give to my dad to see if he can help, cuz i was once that girl when i was of her age and then dad searched an orphanage with help of one social worker and thats how i completed my studies.”
Another user commented, “My heart goes out to the baby and his father! If someone is from the same city willing to provide free day care to the child, that will help the father so much. Just a thought.”
A third user simply said, “Papa ki jagh koi nahi le sakta hai (No one can take father’s place).”
And someone else wrote, “This proves any professional can manage other responsibilities along with duty.”
