This autorickshaw driver’s daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands

Ayushi’s mother is no more, and since her passing, the driver has been raising his daughter on his own.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 12, 2026 06:49 PM IST
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with himUnbothered by the noise and traffic, the little girl rests peacefully as the autorickshaw moves through the city
Make us preferred source on Google

A quiet moment inside a moving autorickshaw has struck a chord with thousands online.

In a viral Instagram clip, a commuter spots a young girl fast asleep on the back seat of the autorickshaw. Curious, he asks the driver about her. The man smiles and introduces her as his daughter, Ayushi. As they continue talking, the story behind the scenes unfolds. Ayushi’s mother is no more, and since her passing, the driver has been raising his daughter on his own. With no family member to look after her during the day, he takes her along while he works.

Unbothered by the noise and traffic, the little girl rests peacefully as the autorickshaw moves through the city. It’s a simple yet powerful image, a father trying to earn a living while making sure his child stays close and safe.

Toward the end of the video, the passenger treats the duo to some snacks. Ayushi is seen sipping a drink and giving a shy smile to the camera, a small, tender moment that has deeply moved viewers.

Watch the video:

 

The internet, however, had mixed reactions. Many praised the father’s strength and sent messages of support for single parents. Others wondered if there might be safer or more stable options for the child during working hours.

An Instagram user wrote, “Do you have their contact number, I will give to my dad to see if he can help, cuz i was once that girl when i was of her age and then dad searched an orphanage with help of one social worker and thats how i completed my studies.”

Another user commented, “My heart goes out to the baby and his father! If someone is from the same city willing to provide free day care to the child, that will help the father so much. Just a thought.”

Story continues below this ad

A third user simply said, “Papa ki jagh koi nahi le sakta hai (No one can take father’s place).”

And someone else wrote, “This proves any professional can manage other responsibilities along with duty.”

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rafale
DAC clears proposal to buy 114 Rafale jets from France, 90 to be manufactured in India
Mohammad Deepak
His gym membership plummeted. Now, ‘Mohammad’ Deepak gets help from 15 SC lawyers
Jasmine Dhunna
Veerana's Jasmine Dhunna vanished after delivering her biggest hit that terrified India; co-star Hemant Birje solved the 37-year mystery
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
He was assaulted, administered intoxicants, and taken to a temple in Morwa
Bihar Police aspirant abducted and drugged in latest ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ shocker
IND vs NAM
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
fasting
Why the 5:2 diet isn't for every diabetic: An expert's warning
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NAM
Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:
Pakistan's X-factor: A multifaceted spin bowling unit that can trouble India's big-hitters
(From left) Pakistan spinners Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed will be key at the T20 World Cup. (PHOTOS: AP)
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
The end of an era: Sony stops making Blu-ray recorders are streaming wins the war
A Sony Blu-ray Disc recorder on display, as the company confirms it will end shipments of all recorder models from February 2026.
Microsoft fixes Notepad flaw that could allow attackers hijack your Windows PC
The Notepad flaw could allow attackers to exploit Markdown files to trigger unauthorized actions on Windows systems.
Why the 5:2 diet isn't for every diabetic: An expert's warning
fasting
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
Bihar Police aspirant abducted and drugged in latest ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ shocker
He was assaulted, administered intoxicants, and taken to a temple in Morwa
Malaysian entrepreneur bought AI.com domain for Rs 300 in 1993, sells it for Rs 634 crore: ‘Greatest ROI in history’
malaysian man sells AI dot com domain
'Existential threat': OpenAI engineer warns of the day AI finally ‘disrupts everything’ for humans
Hieu Pham, an engineer at OpenAI, recently sparked a discussion on the existential weight of AI.
‘Ichchadhari Naagin’ rumours grip UP village after 20-year-old vanishes overnight ‘leaving 5-ft-long snake skin’
Snake skin in UP village
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement