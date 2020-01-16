Follow Us:
Thursday, January 16, 2020

Viral Video: Amid snowfall, Sikh men perform Bhangra in Solang

A video of men from Khalsa College Amritsar performing bhangra in a snow-clad Solang Valley, Himachal Pradesh has gone viral on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 16, 2020 4:29:33 pm
Manali, Khalsa College bhangra, punjabi, sikh dances Manali, Manali bhangra dance viral video, sikh students bhangra in snow viral video Since being shared online, the 38-second clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions.

A group of bhangra enthusiasts were not deterred by snowfall as they broke into the popular Punjabi dance form in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan Valley.

A video, shared by Facebook page Khalsa College Amritsar ‘Bhangra & Jhumar’, features a group of men from Amritsar’s Khalsa College dancing to the beats of popular Punjabi track amid snowfall in Solang.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the 38-second clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions.

 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 16: Latest News

Advertisement