Viral Video: Amid snowfall, Sikh men perform Bhangra in Solang

January 16, 2020
A group of bhangra enthusiasts were not deterred by snowfall as they broke into the popular Punjabi dance form in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan Valley.
A video, shared by Facebook page Khalsa College Amritsar ‘Bhangra & Jhumar’, features a group of men from Amritsar’s Khalsa College dancing to the beats of popular Punjabi track amid snowfall in Solang.
Watch the video here:
Since being shared online, the 38-second clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions.
