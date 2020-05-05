‘May have been there for mid-day meal’: Netizens react as video of lion at Gujarat school goes viral

A video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda along with a caption that read, “Lion comes to school to get himself enrolled.” A video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda along with a caption that read, “Lion comes to school to get himself enrolled.”

A school in Gujarat had an unexpected guest in their vicinity when a lion sneaked into the building while looking for food. The Asiatic lion, which was trying to make a kill in an adjoining livestock enclosure in Paswala village of Una, was later rescued by the forest officials.

A video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda along with a caption that read, “Lion comes to school to get himself enrolled.” The lion was later rescued and released back in the forest.

Lion comes to school to get himself enrolled👍 lion entered a primary school building in Una village in Somnath https://t.co/ScNHtBEvhb was captured & released back in the forest. pic.twitter.com/jB58IMkjiE — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 3, 2020

Since being shared online, the viral clip has been flooded with comments. While many joked about the lion looking for his “mid-day meal”, others tweeted that they were glad that there were no students in the school.

the most chilled capture operation I’ve seen. Wish we could see the part where – presumably – the lion gets fed up with lessons and walks into the cage https://t.co/YLCz9oxT7e — Simon Pooley (@s_pooley) May 3, 2020

Sir, he may have been there for mid-day meal😊 — Mitrabhanu Choudhury (@MitrabhanuC) May 3, 2020

Padhega india tabhi toh badhega India 😂 — Abhimanyu (@abhi___92) May 3, 2020

Look at the priceless expression on his face 🦁 and his excitement & curiosity when rescuers from Forest Dept arrived!!#સાવજ 🦁 — manvendrasingh rahevar (@iammanvendra11) May 3, 2020

Because the king of the jungle strongly agrees that शिक्षित परिवार, सुखी परिवार. 🦁📚🏫 — 𝚜𝚞𝚍𝚒𝚙 🇮🇳 (@iam_Sudip) May 3, 2020

Illiteracy a curse to our society…many should get enrolled https://t.co/GuwWpaefZ6 — Ketaki (Truth Prevails)) (@ketakikv) May 3, 2020

