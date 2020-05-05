Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 05, 2020
‘May have been there for mid-day meal’: Netizens react as video of lion at Gujarat school goes viral

Since being shared online, the viral clip has been flooded with comments. While many joked about the lion looking for his "mid-day meal", others tweeted that they were glad that there were no students in the school.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 5, 2020 2:27:18 pm
lockdown, covid-19, lion in school, Lion Searching For Food, Gujarat, Gujarat school, viral video A video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda along with a caption that read, “Lion comes to school to get himself enrolled.”

A school in Gujarat had an unexpected guest in their vicinity when a lion sneaked into the building while looking for food. The Asiatic lion, which was trying to make a kill in an adjoining livestock enclosure in Paswala village of Una, was later rescued by the forest officials.

A video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda along with a caption that read, “Lion comes to school to get himself enrolled.” The lion was later rescued and released back in the forest.

Watch the video here:

