This viral Twitter thread documents the ‘craziest Indian movie transformations’

Over the years, Indian cinema has seen some of the best transformations on the silver screen. These transformations range from highly advanced prosthetic makeup as employed in Paa to dress-up-induced makeovers as shown in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

On February 17, a Twitter user named Anmol Jamwal (@jammypants4) prompted people to share the “craziest Indian movie transformations” they have seen. In the tweet, Jamwal also shared a poster of Dasavathaaram, a 2008 Tamil science fiction film in which Kamal Hassam played 10 roles.

What are some of the craziest Indian movie transformations you’ve seen for roles? I’ll start.. pic.twitter.com/ofpqbdc9FX — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) February 17, 2023

In response to it, people shared their own opinions about the best movie transformations.

A Twitter user remarked, “When SRK played double role in Fan 2016 movie. He turned himself into a 20 yrs old boy. It took 6 hours to accomplish it with the help of lots of prosthetics. SRK patience, commitment, hardwork deserves more appreciation. #ShahRukhKhan #Pathaan #Jawan.”

Another Twitter user remarked, “This Post says it all, In Indian cinema #KanganaRanaut did a massive transformation that no other actress could ever do. In Thalivii (As Jayalalithaa ji) & In Emergency (As Indira Gandhi ji). MASSIVE TRANSFORMATION ALERT.. Not just transformation but also incredible acting ✨♾”.

In the comments, many people also noted how actors aided the physical transformation through their acting as they completely immersed themselves in characters, such as Ranbir Kapoor did in Sanju by learning the mannerisms of Sanjay Dutt.

#VickyKaushal within a span of just 7 years. And many more to come! pic.twitter.com/VRvk8mchD1 — Niharika (@serene_chaos224) February 18, 2023

This Post says it all, In Indian cinema #KanganaRanaut did massive transformation that no other actress could ever do. In Thalivii ( As Jayalalithaa ji ) & In Emergency ( As Indira Gandhi ji ) . MASSIVE TRANSFORMATION ALERT.. Not just transformation but a incredible acting ✨♾️ pic.twitter.com/4g6RhsQLB5 — Akansha Gill (@DonalBishtt) February 18, 2023

Mohanlal Ji in Vanaprastham.❤️@Mohanlal Waise where it is available

I want to see it. pic.twitter.com/kTjwsmi02L — Tanvi Tripathi (@deewane_filmy) February 18, 2023

Akshay did a lot of hardwork for this role and nailed it. This character should be shown to people who question his dedication. Advertisement Waise I don't believe much that good acting is only look transformation. pic.twitter.com/ZKD7QcOslk — Tanvi Tripathi (@deewane_filmy) February 18, 2023