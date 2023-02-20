scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
This viral Twitter thread documents the ‘craziest Indian movie transformations’

Cinephiles recount transformations like Amitabh Bachchan underwent for Paa

Indian movie transformationsOn February 17, a Twitter user named Anmol Jamwal (@jammypants4) prompted people to share the “craziest Indian movie transformations” they have seen.
Over the years, Indian cinema has seen some of the best transformations on the silver screen. These transformations range from highly advanced prosthetic makeup as employed in Paa to dress-up-induced makeovers as shown in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

On February 17, a Twitter user named Anmol Jamwal (@jammypants4) prompted people to share the “craziest Indian movie transformations” they have seen. In the tweet, Jamwal also shared a poster of Dasavathaaram, a 2008 Tamil science fiction film in which Kamal Hassam played 10 roles.

In response to it, people shared their own opinions about the best movie transformations.

A Twitter user remarked, “When SRK played double role in Fan 2016 movie. He turned himself into a 20 yrs old boy. It took 6 hours to accomplish it with the help of lots of prosthetics. SRK patience, commitment, hardwork deserves more appreciation. #ShahRukhKhan #Pathaan #Jawan.”

Another Twitter user remarked, “This Post says it all, In Indian cinema #KanganaRanaut did a massive transformation that no other actress could ever do. In Thalivii (As Jayalalithaa ji) & In Emergency (As Indira Gandhi ji). MASSIVE TRANSFORMATION ALERT.. Not just transformation but also incredible acting ✨♾”.

In the comments, many people also noted how actors aided the physical transformation through their acting as they completely immersed themselves in characters, such as Ranbir Kapoor did in Sanju by learning the mannerisms of Sanjay Dutt.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 18:47 IST
