Viral sensation Sumedh Shinde on mimicking Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Nigam: ‘I dubbed in 3 Idiots for…’

You must have heard numerous impressions and mimicry of Bollywood actors like Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn etc. What looks effortless on stage or screen actually takes a lot of practice and hard work. The artiste has to ensure that they get the impression and voiceover right and the whole process isn’t as simple as it looks.

Sumedh Shinde, a popular mimicry and voiceover artist, who has been going viral for his amazing and uncannily similar voice impersonation of many Bollywood actors and singers, tells us some trade secrets that will blow your mind.

The man who has more than 27,000 followers on Twitter, was a practising dentist till destiny had other plans for him. He quit the profession after he had to close his clinic in the Covid lockdown in 2020.

Shinde, 38, grew up in the suburban city of Ambernath in Maharashtra and started doing voice impressions as a kid. His uncle owned an orchestra and this gave him the opportunity to be on stage in childhood. Talking to The Indian Express, he said the first actor he successfully mimicked was Aamir Khan. “I used to do an impression of his character Munna from the 1995 film Rangeela and it was loved by everyone.”

He shared a very interesting anecdote related to Aamir Khan when he had to dub for the actor in his 2009 film Three Idiots that became such a runaway hit. “Just two words of Aamir Khan’s dialogue in the scene when results come and he is having a conversation with Boman Irani when the class photo is being taken had to be changed. Since Aamir wasn’t available, I dubbed those two words.”

Explaining more about his craft, he shared how it can take him just one day or a month to master a voice. “I pay attention to things like how many words per minute, an actor or singer says. I observe them in interviews and that helps me in understanding their thinking as well.” He said style of a person’s way of talking is more important than voice. He shared that he mostly does voiceovers of celebrities that have a high-pitched voice in mid-range. He doesn’t do mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan’s voice as it is low-pitched with heavy base.

Shinde has even met Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar. He said they have all appreciated his talent and loved his mimicry of them.

He has been getting a lot of accolades for his impersonation of singer Sonu Nigam as well who even shared his videos. “I picked up his voice after he started posting a lot of blogs,” Shinde shared though he is yet to meet him.

Shinde has dubbed for Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan for many commercials in various languages such as Marathi, Tamil, Telugu etc.

Sharing a piece of advice for those who are enthusiastic about the field, he said one should never mock anyone while mimicking. “Never overdo things and be true to the character of the person you are mimicking,” he said.

“Today, I have earned a lot of fame and travelled to various countries because of my talent. I am very passionate about it and have no regrets about quitting my profession for it,” Shinde said in the end.