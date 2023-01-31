‘Trust us to…’: This reply by Mumbai Police has netizens over the moon

In India, the emergency number for the police service is 100. On Sunday, Mumbai Police asked people to reach out to law enforcement by calling on this helpline number and tweeted, “If you encounter any emergencies in life, don’t ‘intezaar’, just #Dial100. #MumbaiPoliceHaina”.

In response to this simple public service announcement, a Twitter user who goes by the name B.M.S Khan (@BMSKhan) shared a picture of an astronaut that appears to have been stuck on the moon as Earth can be seen in the background. While sharing this picture, Khan wrote, “I got stuck here.”

In response to this friendly jibe, the Mumbai Police handle replied, “This one is really not under our jurisdiction. But we are glad that you trust us to the moon and back. :)”.

Mumbai Police’s response soon gathered over 470 likes. It’s interesting to note that this response got more engagement than the original post.

Appreciating, the police agency’s good-natured response, a Twitter user wrote, “@MumbaiPolice twitter admin needs to awarded. Please reveal his/her face.” Another person said, “The coolest police always 😂😂”

This is not the first time that the Mumbai Police’s response to its Twitter followers has impressed people. Back in 2021, when the COVID 19-induced lockdown required people to stay inside their homes, Mumbai Police cemented its online engagement by responding to people’s queries, whether they were genuine questions or just jokes.