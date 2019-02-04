This viral picture of children clicking selfie with a slipper is breaking hearts online

While social media is often credited for making almost anything and anyone famous, sometimes, there are posts and pictures that tend to touch hearts. One such of five little children posing for a selfie with a slipper is going viral. Though the location and the photographer behind the viral click is not known, the picture has taken the Internet by storm and even managed to reach several celebrities, who shared their thoughts about it.

“’You’re only as happy as you choose to be’. A saying that holds true for one and all!! And I’m sure this selfie deserves more likes than most,” wrote actor Boman Irani as he shared the picture on his Instagram account. Television producer Siddhartha Basu too shared the picture along with a caption that read, “These pics gone viral on the net. Cannot get the smile off my face, or the lump out of my throat.”

This pics gone viral on the net. Cannot get the smile off my face, or the lump out of my throat pic.twitter.com/fzMO9JwCo5 — Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) February 3, 2019

However, there were others including actor Amitabh Bachchan, who felt that the picture was photo-shopped or staged. Commenting on the picture shared by photographer Atul Kasbeka, Bachchan tweeted, “With due respect and apology.. I feel this is photoshopped .. notice that the hand that holds the chappal is different than the rest of his body in size .. to his other hand by his side !!”

I’m sharing this image that came in on text cause d unbridled innocence n joy of these lovely kids moved me n made me smile in equal measure Super image that asks questions If anyone can reliably locate these munchkins n d photog I’d love to personally send them something each pic.twitter.com/5JWBmixzSH — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) February 3, 2019

Amit ji 🙏🏽

Nice to hear from u Checked wt 3 post prod experts independently – Doo Creative, Hyd

– Khurshed Poonawala

– @HappyFinishAsia All of them said it’s NOT photoshopped

The hand wt the chappal looking enlarged is a matter of perspective distortion standard on smartphones — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) February 4, 2019

Many others also shared the picture and pointed at the innocence being reflected in the viral click.

I want to feel the happiness, hope i could be a part of that group… https://t.co/IV928XAgoA — Smruti Ranjan Sahoo (@smrutiranjans1) February 4, 2019