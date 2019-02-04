This viral picture of children clicking selfie with a slipper is breaking hearts online

Toggle Menu
Many are sharing the viral picture of five children who seem to be clicking a selfie with a slipper. However, actor Amitabh Bachchan, who commented on the picture shared by photographer Atul Kasbeka, felt that the photograph was photoshopped.

Though the location and the photographer behind the viral click is not known, the picture has taken the Internet by storm.

While social media is often credited for making almost anything and anyone famous, sometimes, there are posts and pictures that tend to touch hearts. One such of five little children posing for a selfie with a slipper is going viral. Though the location and the photographer behind the viral click is not known, the picture has taken the Internet by storm and even managed to reach several celebrities, who shared their thoughts about it.

“’You’re only as happy as you choose to be’. A saying that holds true for one and all!! And I’m sure this selfie deserves more likes than most,” wrote actor Boman Irani as he shared the picture on his Instagram account. Television producer Siddhartha Basu too shared the picture along with a caption that read, “These pics gone viral on the net. Cannot get the smile off my face, or the lump out of my throat.”

However, there were others including actor Amitabh Bachchan, who felt that the picture was photo-shopped or staged. Commenting on the picture shared by photographer Atul Kasbeka, Bachchan tweeted, “With due respect and apology.. I feel this is photoshopped .. notice that the hand that holds the chappal is different than the rest of his body in size .. to his other hand by his side !!”

Many others also shared the picture and pointed at the innocence being reflected in the viral click.

