‘Just the thought is scary’: Viral photo of Maggi Laddu has left a bad taste in the mouth

Desi foodies were not thrilled by the sweet dish made with Maggi. (@Sonia177sweet/Twitter)

Desi foodies’ love for Maggi is undeniable. It’s also a part of many food experiments and there are various versions of making the instant noodles. However, one image showing Maggi being used in a dessert form to create laddus, has left netizens freaking out.

The recent Maggi experiment has caught the attention of social media users, even though it might seem very off-putting.

One such photo of the sweet version, made with jaggery, cardamom and butter, topped with cashew has left all horrified.

As the image went viral across social media platforms, from Facebook to Instagram, it got many talking online, leaving most “disgusted”. While some said maybe a savoury version would still be worth a try, turning Maggi into a dessert seemed like a “disaster”. Here’s what netizens had to say about the dish.

Some people need to be protected from themselves! https://t.co/HDx2o6dIJD — Gautam Govitrikar DMD (@Gautaamm) April 15, 2021

Can some lawyer tell me which section of ipc punishes such crime against maggi — Ash (@ashindreamland) April 14, 2021

Laddu was tolerable until I saw kaju over it #kuchbhi combination — Dr. Ashish Belwal (@drsuperstar1680) April 15, 2021

Itne innivative hone ki kya zarurat thi😭😭😭 — PAAPI (@tweetofyamraaj) April 14, 2021

Even the thought is scary 😟 — Ripi (@RipiDhawan) April 15, 2021

However, in case it intrigues someone enough to try, here’s the recipe:

This isn’t the first dessert recipe using the instant noodles that went viral. In 2019, a recipe for Maggi Kheer had left food lovers equally disturbed.