‘Just the thought is scary’: Viral photo of Maggi Laddu has left a bad taste in the mouth

April 16, 2021 9:00:20 pm
Desi foodies’ love for Maggi is undeniable. It’s also a part of many food experiments and there are various versions of making the instant noodles. However, one image showing Maggi being used in a dessert form to create laddus, has left netizens freaking out.
The recent Maggi experiment has caught the attention of social media users, even though it might seem very off-putting.
One such photo of the sweet version, made with jaggery, cardamom and butter, topped with cashew has left all horrified.
Guys someone prepared maggi laddu on #Facebook pic.twitter.com/zhWB4oD12Q
— Sugar Cup👑 (@Sonia177sweet) April 14, 2021
As the image went viral across social media platforms, from Facebook to Instagram, it got many talking online, leaving most “disgusted”. While some said maybe a savoury version would still be worth a try, turning Maggi into a dessert seemed like a “disaster”. Here’s what netizens had to say about the dish.
Ok. World is officially ending. https://t.co/Wi4UDmBxch
— nina (@pandianbear) April 16, 2021
Disgusting https://t.co/26J5WVa1NN
— . (@oyevivekk) April 15, 2021
Some people need to be protected from themselves! https://t.co/HDx2o6dIJD
— Gautam Govitrikar DMD (@Gautaamm) April 15, 2021
Wth pic.twitter.com/rpo1LDVFdf
— Khanak🌸 (@i_amiable_girl) April 14, 2021
Can some lawyer tell me which section of ipc punishes such crime against maggi
— Ash (@ashindreamland) April 14, 2021
— Bhakt_Bachchan (@Bhakt_bachchan) April 14, 2021
Laddu was tolerable until I saw kaju over it #kuchbhi combination
— Dr. Ashish Belwal (@drsuperstar1680) April 15, 2021
Itne innivative hone ki kya zarurat thi😭😭😭
— PAAPI (@tweetofyamraaj) April 14, 2021
— Capt_Ck (@Capt_Ck) April 15, 2021
Even the thought is scary 😟
— Ripi (@RipiDhawan) April 15, 2021
— VJ_OD (@vickey_od) April 15, 2021
— HVG (@harshilgondia) April 14, 2021
— Nupur (@chatpatidiary) April 15, 2021
— (((Panfusine))) (@panfusine) April 14, 2021
However, in case it intrigues someone enough to try, here’s the recipe:
This isn’t the first dessert recipe using the instant noodles that went viral. In 2019, a recipe for Maggi Kheer had left food lovers equally disturbed.
