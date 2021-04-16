scorecardresearch
Friday, April 16, 2021
‘Just the thought is scary’: Viral photo of Maggi Laddu has left a bad taste in the mouth

While some said maybe a savoury version would still be worth a try, turning Maggi into a dessert seemed like a "disaster".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 16, 2021 9:00:20 pm
maggi, maggi laddo, maggi ladduu recipe, maggi sweet, maggi jaggery ladoo, weird maggi recipe, bizarre food, viral news, indian expressDesi foodies were not thrilled by the sweet dish made with Maggi. (@Sonia177sweet/Twitter)

Desi foodies’ love for Maggi is undeniable. It’s also a part of many food experiments and there are various versions of making the instant noodles. However, one image showing Maggi being used in a dessert form to create laddus, has left netizens freaking out.

The recent Maggi experiment has caught the attention of social media users, even though it might seem very off-putting.

One such photo of the sweet version, made with jaggery, cardamom and butter, topped with cashew has left all horrified.

As the image went viral across social media platforms, from Facebook to Instagram, it got many talking online, leaving most “disgusted”. While some said maybe a savoury version would still be worth a try, turning Maggi into a dessert seemed like a “disaster”. Here’s what netizens had to say about the dish.

However, in case it intrigues someone enough to try, here’s the recipe:

This isn’t the first dessert recipe using the instant noodles that went viral. In 2019, a recipe for Maggi Kheer had left food lovers equally disturbed.

