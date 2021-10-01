scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 01, 2021
MUST READ

Viral photo of idli with ice-cream stick leaves foodies divided online

The photo has started a series debate online with some praising it as creative and practical solution, others simply wanted to cherish their favourite breakfast item as it it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 1, 2021 11:04:42 am
idli, idli popsicle, idli ice cream, bengaluru idli ice cream stick, idli stick ice cream, weird food, bizarre food, idli with sticks, odd news, viral news, indian expressWhile come called it convenient others were unimpressed.

Giving innovative twists to traditional dishes and cuisines is not new and is a practice followed by chefs around the world. However, the trend of fusion food is being taken a bit too far these days. Latest to join the list is idli popsicle!

After butter chicken golpappe, a photo of ‘idli ice-cream’ has taken social media by storm and started a serious conversation online, leaving food lovers divided. In the image going viral, fluffy round idlis have got an usual makeover – shaped like a chocolate bar, tucked into a ice-cream stick. But what really left all feeling unsure was the chunky idli stick being dipped in sambhar!

ALSO READ |Viral photo of samosas with serial number sparks jokes online; here’s the mystery behind it

Although the origin of the dish is not known yet, people sharing it online credited it to be an innovative food technology from Bengaluru.

As the image started doing rounds across social media platforms, it has started a series debate online with some praising it as creative and practical solution, others simply wanted to cherish their favourite breakfast item as it it.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 01: Latest News

Advertisement