Monday, September 27, 2021
‘Why do you have to ruin everything?’: Internet is appalled as images of butter chicken golgappe go viral

Although it's not clear where this picture is from but the fusion dish that combines golgappe with butter chicken seems to be a popular finger-food in some parts of India.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 27, 2021 6:08:09 pm
Butter Chicken Golgappe, chicken gol gappe, chicken pani puri, non veg golgappa, weird food, bizarre food, odd food combos, indian expressWhile most people were furious seeing the bizarre combination, a few people said they would try it.

Butter chicken might be one of the most popular dishes in India and golgappe or pani puri is the ultimate street food. But combine the two and you have a culinary disaster on your hand, which may give competition to the unappetising Maggi Milkshake.

A Twitter user shared the photo of the odd fusion food of crunchy golgappes filled with creamy butter chicken instead of the usual potato stuffing and tangy water.

Garnished with mint leaves and sev, the photo left foodies with a bad taste in their mouth. While many pani-puri and butter chicken lovers were irked and thought its ‘blasphemous’, a few people said they wouldn’t mind trying it.

Although it’s not clear where this picture is from but the fusion dish seems to be a popular finger-food in a few restaurants in Delhi, Nagpur and Kolkata. In fact, in some places their are other puzzling varieties available as well like pizza golgappe loaded with cheese, and even a dessert versions stuffed with chocolate and mango pudding!

Here’s how netizens reacted to the weird food combo:

