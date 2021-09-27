‘Why do you have to ruin everything?’: Internet is appalled as images of butter chicken golgappe go viral

Butter chicken might be one of the most popular dishes in India and golgappe or pani puri is the ultimate street food. But combine the two and you have a culinary disaster on your hand, which may give competition to the unappetising Maggi Milkshake.

A Twitter user shared the photo of the odd fusion food of crunchy golgappes filled with creamy butter chicken instead of the usual potato stuffing and tangy water.

Sh1t no one needs in life 🤢🤮🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/TlcjwhCtMT — Devlina 🌸 (@AarKiBolboBolo) September 25, 2021

Garnished with mint leaves and sev, the photo left foodies with a bad taste in their mouth. While many pani-puri and butter chicken lovers were irked and thought its ‘blasphemous’, a few people said they wouldn’t mind trying it.

Although it’s not clear where this picture is from but the fusion dish seems to be a popular finger-food in a few restaurants in Delhi, Nagpur and Kolkata. In fact, in some places their are other puzzling varieties available as well like pizza golgappe loaded with cheese, and even a dessert versions stuffed with chocolate and mango pudding!

Here’s how netizens reacted to the weird food combo:

Is it weird that I want to try these https://t.co/sgJsA8YdB2 — Vaani Gupta🆕️ (@goofyvaani) September 25, 2021

The crossover no one asked for 🤮 https://t.co/yS69hX4c7O — Prerna Lidhoo (@PLidhoo) September 25, 2021

This food experiment thing needs to stop https://t.co/VGPUZkRIlB — Bhook (@AkashGooner96) September 25, 2021

I am sure these are ordered after the party table is more than two pegs down. Then such things sell easy. (They crave for Golgappas and fear upon missing the main course.).😂 — Pushpinder S Sahi (@pushysahi) September 25, 2021

In Bangalore , they mix Sambhar powder in Gol gappe ka Pani ! Better than that !!😁😁 — Campa Cola (@hmt2k4) September 25, 2021

What’s next? Kheer? — Door Knob (@DoorKnob_Unikor) September 25, 2021

Why do people belve in ruining everything. Songs, movies.. now foood tooo..! 🙄 — Anchal Gupta (@Anchalguptaaa) September 25, 2021

It’s an insult to both, ‘Gol Gappe’ and ‘Butter Chicken’. — Salman Siddiqui (سلمان) (@SalmanS135) September 25, 2021

I’ll try it First though… Unlearning ways of consuming food might be fun. — Sisyphus (@SorryAmber1) September 25, 2021