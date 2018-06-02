VIDEO: Girls can’t stop COPYING viral dancing UNCLE’s moves on Govinda’s ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’

Fans are recreating cool uncle’s dance moves, who shook a leg to Govinda’s Aap Ke Aa Jane Se song. (Source: Deep Brar/YouTube) Fans are recreating cool uncle’s dance moves, who shook a leg to Govinda’s Aap Ke Aa Jane Se song. (Source: Deep Brar/YouTube)

It seems Govinda’s thumkas have got many dancers tapping their feet. Well, the viral dancing uncle — who has been identified as Sanjeev Shrivastava, an electronics professor from Madhya Pradesh — recently shook a leg to the actor’s song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se from the movie Khudgarz and left Netizens awestruck.

As if that was not enough, people from all around the world are now recreating his dance moves just like any fan would do. And it seems, a USA-based dancer was so inspired with the viral uncle that she decided to copy his moves. Sharing a video with similar dance steps, Deep Brar wrote on YouTube: “This dance on wedding anniversary is so cool. Please let me know if you know him. He’s a superstar.”

Watch the video here.

Well, that’s not all. Many more people on social media are busy imitating his moves and creating spoofs. Actor Anushka Sharma too found a girl dancing on the same song and felt “legit sad” that she didn’t get this “inspiration” before anyone else. “OMG! I’m legit upset I didn’t think of doing this. Loving your moves,” she tweeted.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: This Indian uncle’s dance moves on Govinda’s song are breaking the Internet

Watch the video here.

OMG! I’m legit upset I didn’t think of doing this. 🤣Loving your moves and your #NUSH tee ✨@NushBrand https://t.co/A7tnXGLpHL — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 1, 2018

Things didn’t stop there. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, also posted the video on social media celebrating Shrivastava’s fun-loving attitude.

Who knew professors could be so cool? What are your thoughts about the dance performance? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd