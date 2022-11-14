scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

As Harsh Goenka shares compilation of stunts, netizens say ‘crazy’, ‘needless’

The nail-biting stunts shown in the video involved automobiles.

One can trust Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Enterprises, to share the most interesting content on his Twitter account. True to his reputation, the business magnate Sunday shared a video that was a compilation of nail-biting stunts.

The video shows people making safe landings after they jump out of moving cars or somehow defy the laws of physics to manoeuvre their landings just in a nick of time. Goenka did not mention who performed these stunts or when they were recorded. His tweet gathered hundreds of likes.

Commenting on the video, actor Viraf Patell wrote, “#rohitshetty’s sweet dreams are made of these”. Patell alluded to director Rohit Shetty’s penchant for including stunts related to automobiles in his movies. Another person sarcastically commented on the risky nature of the stunts saying, “And that is why woman live longer”.

While people often get impressed and eventually influenced by stunts that involve vehicles, authorities have time and again reiterated no one should not perform them without professional supervision as they can be dangerous. Performing stunts in public places can also be dangerous for others.

In May this year, a man in Noida was arrested by the police for trying to do splits on two SUVs. The man was trying to imitate actor Ajay Devgn’s popular entry in Golmaal Again title track. He was also seen riding a motorcycle on just one wheel without a helmet on a busy road in Noida.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 04:47:04 pm
