You want to know the worst food experiments this year? We give you 10

This was not a good year for instant noodles. The humble 2-minute preparation was dunked into carbonated drinks, rolled out as filling for golgappas and mixed up with garishly-coloured ice-cream till it could not take it anymore. And when it thought it had seen everything, someone mixed it up with Korean noodles and served it as a dosa.

Thank your stars you were not Maggi, or chai (yes, horrible things happened to it as well) and pizza (it apparently wants to go back home, never to return). As people donned their aprons and thought up unthinkable food experiments with humble ingredients, we bring you the most bizarre foods of 2022. We don’t know about you, but we have already lost our appetite. Dear 2023, do better please.

Sip a hot cup of tea, with two teaspoons fruit?

Undoubtedly, a hot cup of tea is something most Indians cannot do without. However, a vendor from Surat left users rolling their eyeballs as he added banana, apple, and chikoo to the concoction. The fruity punch has been selling for 12 years in the Gujarat city, or so the vendor claims.

All the way from Bangladesh, dragon fruit chai also irked netizens. The guilt-free food blogger mixed dragon fruit extract with a glass of tea and added condensed milk to the combination, rendering a pinkish colour to the chai.

Rooh Afza or Gulabi chai — made after mixing sweet concentrated and pink coloured “noon chai” — also left netizens asking why. A tea seller from Goa, meanwhile, mixed tea with Old Monk Rum as he poured the liquor into tea and heated up the khulhad.

Maggi lovers have seen a lot

While last year, users witnessed people mixing instant noodles with carbonated drink fanta and making Maggi laddu with jaggery, this year it was the turn of raspberry ice cream Maggi, dosa-Korean noodles, cotton candy maggi and Maggi pani puri. A food blogger added cotton candy to the noodles, adding in a rare moment of self-realisation, “Will the world accept me or not?”

Another user added ramen noodles to dosa and wrapped it like a taco, hardly impressing users.

Sambar flavoured masala dosa ice-cream, anyone?

From butter chicken to chai, ice-cream invariably became a part of the weirdest combinations, garnering vehement disapproval of netizens. The year witnessed ice-cream vendors freezing momos, chai and masala dosa, chopping them into pieces and adding a scoop of ice-cream. To add insult to injury, the combination was topped with green chillies in the case of momos and sambar was added to masala dosa ice cream.

Termed “chaiscream”, the mixture of hot tea and ice cream fared equally badly. Made from butter chicken puree and served with spicy green chutney, the ice-cream is on our least favourite foods ever. The trial did not spare one of the most loved Italian foods, pizza, also. Topping the round wheat-based dough with chocolate sauce, the combination turned weirder after adding onion, capsicum and cheese toppings. Ruining it further, vanilla flavoured ice-cream was added and baked.

The dishonorable mentions on this list include golgappa fountain, chocolate golgappa, chicken korma and jalebi with aloo ki sabzi. Give us a minute to barf as you digest all this.