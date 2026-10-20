Viral beach reel shows child near waves as parents film selfie video, netizens react

In a viral video circulating on Instagram, a couple enjoying the beach along with their child was seen leaving their little girl behind while making a reel with a selfie stick.

Within seconds, the young child wandered dangerously close to the shoreline and was on the verge of being swept away by incoming ocean waves.

A bystander later emerged to rescue the child while she struggled to get up on the shore.

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The clip shows the parents engrossed in shooting content while being completely absent-minded about their child, whom they left behind.

By the end of the video, the father notices but still doesn’t react and instead smiles after noticing that their child is not there with them.