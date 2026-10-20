Viral beach reel shows child near waves as parents film selfie video, netizens react

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Bystander steps in to save a little girl as parents ignore her on the beach to film a viral reel.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readOct 20, 2026 03:06 PM IST
reelCouple leaves toddler struggling in the surf to record beach reel (instagram: laughtercolours)
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In a viral video circulating on Instagram, a couple enjoying the beach along with their child was seen leaving their little girl behind while making a reel with a selfie stick.

Within seconds, the young child wandered dangerously close to the shoreline and was on the verge of being swept away by incoming ocean waves.

A bystander later emerged to rescue the child while she struggled to get up on the shore.

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The clip shows the parents engrossed in shooting content while being completely absent-minded about their child, whom they left behind.

By the end of the video, the father notices but still doesn’t react and instead smiles after noticing that their child is not there with them.

Also Read | Watch: ‘Unbothered’ couple enjoy drinks amid protests in France

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The video sparked conversations across platforms like X, Instagram, and Facebook about how reel culture has increased inattentiveness and oblivion towards our surroundings, especially when a child is involved.

Comments highlighted the dangerous rise of “reel culture” prioritising internet views over child safety.

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One Instagram user commented, “Then they say our kids don’t care about us…” Another user wrote concerns related to increasing trafficking cases, suggesting that “no wonder why the kidnapping cases are high these days.” A third user wrote about parental negligence, remarking that, “there should be some test/exam for being a parent.”

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