‘Gentlemen officers, not actors’: Viral Army aviation graduation proposal sparks heated debate online

An Indian Army aviation graduation ceremony turned into a heartwarming moment for Captain Bharat Bhardwaj after he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Arushi.
Captain Bhardwaj completed his flight training at the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CAATS) in Nashik, Maharashtra. Following the passing-out parade and aviation display held on June 2 to celebrate the completion of the training, he went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend.
The now-viral video shows an Army helicopter stationed nearby, which formed a striking backdrop for the proposal. Taken completely by surprise, Arushi accepted the proposal as family members, fellow officers, instructors, and guests applauded and cheered for the couple.
Speaking to ANI, Captain Bhardwaj reflected on why he chose the occasion for the proposal.
“We have all become pilots, instructors today. It was a big day for all of us. Our hard work yielded fruit today. Both of us have known each other for the past five years. I don’t think that there is any better day than this to propose marriage to her. This is a big day for my family, too. I wanted to make this day memorable for my fiancee too. That was the whole idea,” Captain Bhardwaj said.
Watch here:
#WATCH | Maharashtra: The passing out parade at the Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik, concluded on an emotional note for a couple as Captain Bharat Bhardwaj proposed marriage to his partner. pic.twitter.com/8Un1ZNBP1F
— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2026
However, the video sparked criticism as several users found the timing of the proposal inappropriate. “Social media will end the delusion of people who respect armed forces. They will very soon be on par with judges & politicians,” a user wrote. “In today’s Instagram and YouTube culture.. even uniformed personnel aren’t spared. Uncalled for a person in uniform and that too during a ceremonial parade,” another user commented.
“Officers should refrain from doing these type of theatrics I front of the camera. They are gentlemen officers not actors,” a third user reacted.