‘Gentlemen officers, not actors’: Viral Army aviation graduation proposal sparks heated debate online

An Indian Army aviation graduation ceremony turned into a heartwarming moment for Captain Bharat Bhardwaj after he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Arushi.

Captain Bhardwaj completed his flight training at the Combat Army Aviation Training School (CAATS) in Nashik, Maharashtra. Following the passing-out parade and aviation display held on June 2 to celebrate the completion of the training, he went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend.

The now-viral video shows an Army helicopter stationed nearby, which formed a striking backdrop for the proposal. Taken completely by surprise, Arushi accepted the proposal as family members, fellow officers, instructors, and guests applauded and cheered for the couple.