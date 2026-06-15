‘Is Zepto running China scam?’: ‘Fake Apple Watch’ delivered to Vir Das in Rs 50,000 order

Actor and comedian Vir Das has said he received a counterfeit Apple Watch through Zepto. In a video, Das said he ordered an Apple Watch worth around Rs 50,000 through the quick-commerce platform. What he received was allegedly a Chinese knock-off.

Das posted images of the watch and its packaging. He said the packaging carried the phrase “Designed by Watch in China”, rather than any Apple logo.

In the post, the comedian said his attempt to get customer support was unsuccessful, adding that a Zepto representative later informed him that there was little the platform could do. “Okay. Am I wrong or is @zeptonow running china scam? Needed an apple watch quickly for a shoot. Paid full price. This showed up. Do all Apple Watches look like this? Please tell. I’ve never used one. @zeptostoresofficial @kaivalyavohra,” Das wrote on Instagram.