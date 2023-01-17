Vir Das asks fans to claim a jacket he left behind in New York hotel. Here’s what happened next

In a generous act, actor and comedian Vir Das gave away one of his jackets that he had left behind in a hotel in New York City where he was staying. In an Instagram post, Vir Das shared a photo of himself wearing the jacket of Zara and said he left it behind at Soho Grand Hotel in New York.

He requested college kids to go to the hotel and claim the jacket as he was heading back home where it was warm. Das said the jacket was only a week old and also shared his luggage tag that one could show to the doorman at the hotel. The tag on the jacket showed that it is medium sized.

“Hey College Kids in NYC. I’m headed home where it’s warm. If you’re looking for a warm jacket for the winter. I’ve left this Zara jacket at the Soho Grand Hotel and shared the luggage tag here. It’s only a week old. Show the tag to the doormen downstairs. Send me message once you’ve claimed it so I can delete this post. Hope you find it!” Das wrote on the photograph.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

The jacket was picked up in under half an hour by a New York-based photographer, he informed in the caption.

On Twitter, he also shared a photo of the man who claimed the jacket. He is seen giving a thumbs up sign in the photo and posing while wearing the jacket.

“Got the jacket,” the man who received it wrote on Instagram. “Would have gladly picked it up if you were in it still,” a netizen commented. “More people need to be kind like you!” another person said. “Leave something in Delhi NCR,” requested another user.