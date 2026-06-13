Indian awarded honorary Romanian citizenship for saving 5-year-old girl who fell into icy lake

Indians are often recognised for stepping up when others are in need, and one such act of courage by an Indian worker in Romania has earned him a rare honour. Vipin Kumar, who works in construction in Romania, has been granted honorary citizenship by the city of Craiova after rescuing a five-year-old girl from an icy lake earlier this year.

The incident occurred in January at Nicolae Romanescu Park in Craiova. The young girl had fallen through a thin layer of ice covering the lake and was struggling in the freezing water. Without hesitation, Kumar jumped in to help. For nearly 30 minutes, he kept the child above the water until emergency responders reached the scene.