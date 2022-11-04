Vintage car rally at Kaziranga National Park amazes netizens. Watch video

Delighting motor enthusiasts, a vintage car rally is on the roll in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park. A mesmerising video showing different old models of car turning through the winding roads in the park has surfaced online and vintage lovers cannot stop gushing over it.

The clip shared by news agency ANI shows the old models of Porsche, Benz and many other cars sliding through the road, amid lush green trees in the Kaziranga National Park. As the video progresses, the camera pans to show the grand old cars parked in style.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Kaziranga, Assam: Vintage car rally with 18 cars & 2 motorbikes organized by a group of European & African tourists reaches Kaziranga & will spend two nights at the National Park pic.twitter.com/C2MkLp6dNU — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

ANI said in the tweet that 18 cars and motorbikes were included in the vintage car rally. The rally has been organised by a group of European and African tourists.

“Kaziranga, Assam: Vintage car rally with 18 cars & 2 motorbikes organized by a group of European & African tourists reaches Kaziranga & will spend two nights at the National Park,” read the tweet.

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 9,500 views on Twitter. While some users were amused with the vintage car rally, few others poked fun at Baleno car being part of the rally. A user commented, “I love these events !” Another user wrote, “Vintage balleno off-roader with dust cover.Cool !”

Glimpses of car rally events often grab internet users’ attention. In August this year, a clip reportedly recorded at a NASCAR auto racing event, enthralled netizens. The clip perfectly captured the speed at which cars in professional automobile racing events run and onlookers were seen watching it in awe.