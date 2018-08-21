Asian Games 2018: Vinesh Phogat’s gold sparks a whole lot of Dangal-related tweets

The 23-year-old, who hails from Haryana, is connected to the Phogat family featured in movie Dangal. (Source: PTI) The 23-year-old, who hails from Haryana, is connected to the Phogat family featured in movie Dangal. (Source: PTI)

Vinesh Phogat created history on August 20 by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in the 50kg freestyle category at the ongoing Asian Games. She won after defeating Japan’s Yuki Irie, who she beat 6-2 score. The 23-year-old, who hails from Haryana, is part of the Phogat family featured in movie Dangal.

Many Indians took to social media, to congratulate the wrestling champion and praised her victory. However, many of the congratulatory tweets quoted dialogues from Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, which is based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained his daughters to be world-class wrestlers. Phogat is the daughter of Mahavir’s younger brother.

Here are some of the tweets:

Maari Choriyaan Choro Se Kum Hain Ke –#Gold for #VineshPhogat Congrats 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/quvTf5Vidb — Dipendra Khati (@DipendraDipzo) August 20, 2018

Dangal needs a sequel.

#VineshPhogat — vinay pratap (@vnaypratap) August 20, 2018

Chora Ho Ya Chori …. Gold toh Gold Hota hai… @Phogat_Vinesh Congrats on winning 50kg Freestyle #AsianGames2018 — Debashish Phanse (@devaph) August 20, 2018

Another Dangal queen – Vinesh Phogat brings pride and Gold for India #FirstWomanWrestler — Sanjay Khosla (@Khosla102) August 20, 2018

That proud moment when #VineshPhogat made the country proud! National anthem played for the champ🙏🏻🙏🏻💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/1SBOw9acng — Debu (@debasish_mishra) August 20, 2018

The Phogat family again makes the nation proud! Vinesh Phogat, cousin of the ‘Dangal’ sisters Babita and Geeta wins the first ever Asiad gold in women wrestling. More power to you girl it’s now a gold in the Tokyo Olympic that we dream of #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/Xihat2pi3P — Sujata (@Sujataspeaks) August 21, 2018

One more gold in #AsianGames2018 one more phogat in dangal category….! #VineshPhogat — Junior Jibburam (@Jibburam26) August 20, 2018

Phogat’s run was an incredible one with a top-notch performance in the semi-final. She defeated Uzbekistan’s Yakhshimuratova Dauletbike 10-0 in just 75 seconds.

