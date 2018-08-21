Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Asian Games 2018: Vinesh Phogat’s gold sparks a whole lot of Dangal-related tweets

Phogat's dominated her rivals throughout and by the end of it, her victory was almost expected. Taking to social media, many people congratulated the wrestling champion as well as praised her win.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 21, 2018 2:51:51 pm
vinesh phogat, vinesh phogat cwg 2018, vinesh phogat asian games, asian games 2018, asian games 2018 medal tally, asian games 2018 India The 23-year-old, who hails from Haryana, is connected to the Phogat family featured in movie Dangal. (Source: PTI)

Vinesh Phogat created history on August 20 by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in the 50kg freestyle category at the ongoing Asian Games. She won after defeating Japan’s Yuki Irie, who she beat 6-2 score. The 23-year-old, who hails from Haryana, is part of the Phogat family featured in movie Dangal.

ALSO READ | Actor Farhan Akhtar highlights ‘glaring error’ in a Bengali school textbook, government responds

Many Indians took to social media, to congratulate the wrestling champion and praised her victory. However, many of the congratulatory tweets quoted dialogues from Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, which is based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained his daughters to be world-class wrestlers. Phogat is the daughter of Mahavir’s younger brother.

Here are some of the tweets:

Phogat’s run was an incredible one with a top-notch performance in the semi-final. She defeated Uzbekistan’s Yakhshimuratova Dauletbike 10-0 in just 75 seconds.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Android Pie is now official: Top features of Android 9
Watch Now
Android Pie is now official: Top features of Android 9
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement