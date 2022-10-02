scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Now, catch a glimpse of Vincent van Gogh at Kolkata’s Durga Puja pandals

This year, three major Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata are based on paintings by the Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh.

Durga Puja pandals based on Vincent van Gogh’s paintings. Yes, you’ve read it right. The Dutch painters influence has been visible in many forms over the years but this time, three Durga puja pandals in Kolkata — Bakulbagan Sarbojanin, Hindusthan Park Sarbojanin, and Sovabazar Burtola Sarbojanin — have drawn inspiration from them.

Talking to The Telegraph about his creative process, veteran artist Sanatan Dinda, who worked on the Bakulbagan Sarbojanin pandal, said, “I think of the idol first and then the pandal. My job is not to copy Starry Night but to give it a sculptural interpretation”. He added, “I believe in minimalist pujas. Why should themes have so much detail and complication?”.

Pictures of the dark blue and yellow coloured pandal are being widely circulated online.

Commenting on one such picture of goddess Durga’s idol that is placed under the backdrop of the Starry Night painting, a Twitter user wrote, “Now I know why Kolkata bongs are more into pandal hopping than bhog, the pandals are worth it”. Another person wrote, “Awesome, Brilliant, Creative!!!!!😳”.

The Van Gogh-themed pandal by the Hindusthan Park Sarbojanin was designed by visual artist Raja Sarkar. What made his decorations special was that Sarkar used old clothes while decorating the pandal. As reported by The Telegraph, the pandal at Sovabazar Burtola Sarbojanin was designed by Debabrata Singha and Indrajit Roy. The two artists based their decorations on Van Gogh’s The Bedroom.

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 04:52:46 pm
