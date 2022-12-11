Vim’s parody ad for dishwashing liquid for men goes viral

Dishwashing liquids and soaps are often marketed towards women. Now, the well-known dishwashing brand Vim is trying to cheekily nudge men into taking up the chore of washing utensils through a satirical product named Vim Black.

A Twitter user named Karthik (@beastoftraal), who as per his Twitter bio is a communications strategy consultant, shared the screenshots of Vim Black. In another tweet, he shared Vim Black’s latest ad, which was posted on Vim India’s official Instagram account.

He wrote, “Probably the world’s 1st ever dishwash liquid”? “for men of all ages, sizes, and personalities”? “anti-slip grip for new users trying to slip away from doing dishes”? Seriously, Hindustan Unilever? This is not an April 1 joke launched way too early in December? ½”.

The witty ad called out men for bragging about doing basic household chores like washing dishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia)

Hindustan Unilever wrote a message on its official e-store link in place of ‘Vim Liquid Black Bottle Men 750ml’. It said, “Hey there, thank you for taking interest for taking interest in Vim Black. Sorry but it was a joke. However, we aren’t joking about men owning chores… So please head to any store close to you and try the Vim liquid! You’ll see how easy it is do your own chores.. Oh and its nothing to brag about :)”

Posting about the brand’s cheeky advertising, a Twitter user wrote, “It’s brilliant communication from the brand. They are nudging men to contribute in housework in a cheeky manner. But the number of people who have missed the point and outraging in the QTs maybe proves that anything other than spoon-fed messaging isn’t fit for this country.”

Another person wrote, “What a brilliant way to troll men who think it’s a woman’s job to do the dishes! Pity many didn’t get the message. Arrey baba it’s not a new product for men. It’s saying ‘ab toh bartan uthhao, dho daalo. Your mardangi won’t suffer because of it’.”