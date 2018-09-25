People of this Meghalaya village use unique tunes instead of names to communicate

While people use tunes to address one another, they also have names. However, those are seldom used. Some of the nearby villages also follow the same tradition. (Source: Getty Images. Representational Image) While people use tunes to address one another, they also have names. However, those are seldom used. Some of the nearby villages also follow the same tradition. (Source: Getty Images. Representational Image)

A village in Meghalaya has a unique way of communicating — by singing a tune composed for each individual — instead of names. Kongthong, a small village in Meghalaya has a tradition of calling out one another with a tune. Every mother creates a new tune for her child.

According to an ANI report, the use of a tune to communicate with every individual is a part of ‘Jingrwai lawbei’, which is the song of the first lady of this tribe. It is an age-old tradition of the community.

While people use tunes to address one another, they also have names. However, those are seldom used. Some of the nearby villages also follow the same tradition. Quite interestingly, Bollywood has also inspired many to create melodious tunes for their loved ones. “The specific tune comes out from the core of the heart of every mother, ” mother of three Pyndaplin Shabong told the news agency. “The tune compiled by a mother, may sound peculiar to others, but it actually expresses happiness and love for the child,” she added.

