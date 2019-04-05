Vikrant Massey’s dialogue from Hotstar show ‘Criminal Justice’ is now a hit meme

Toggle Menu
Hotstar Special released its second original series called the Criminal Justice but before the audience could enjoy the show, one dialogue from the trailer has become a hit fodder for memes.

As Massey’s character tries to prove he is innocent and says, “Kya hua, kab hua, ye sab mujhe yaad nahi” — the scene has become a hit meme ruling the micro-blogging site.

It is not just Bollywood films that set meme-makers into action but also original web-series and shows that strike a chord with the desi users on Twitter who churn out memes by scores and keep us thoroughly entertained.

Adapted from the British drama by the same name, it stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role who portrays a young man who finds himself in a grave situation. “They met. They partied. She was murdered. He says he doesn’t remember anything,” the streaming company describes the show and takes viewers on a journey to find out if he is guilty of the murder or not.

But before anyone could actually see how the story unfolds, one dialogue by Massey seems to have caught desi Twitterati’s fancy. It is the scene where Massey’s character claims he is innocent and blurts out   “Kya hua, kab hua, ye sab mujhe yaad nahi” that is receiving extensive meme treatment on the micro-blogging site.

In fact, it is true for most original web series, from Sacred Games to Mirzapur. As soon as their telecast begins, the memes have quickly followed.

Sample these:

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia, the 10-episode series has been bankrolled by BBC Studios India and Applause Entertainment. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff and Mita Vasisht in major roles.

