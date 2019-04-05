Vikrant Massey’s dialogue from Hotstar show ‘Criminal Justice’ is now a hit meme

It is not just Bollywood films that set meme-makers into action but also original web-series and shows that strike a chord with the desi users on Twitter who churn out memes by scores and keep us thoroughly entertained.

Hotstar Specials released its second original series called the Criminal Justice on April 5, but before the audience could savour the show, one dialogue from the trailer has become a hit fodder for memes.

Adapted from the British drama by the same name, it stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role who portrays a young man who finds himself in a grave situation. “They met. They partied. She was murdered. He says he doesn’t remember anything,” the streaming company describes the show and takes viewers on a journey to find out if he is guilty of the murder or not.

But before anyone could actually see how the story unfolds, one dialogue by Massey seems to have caught desi Twitterati’s fancy. It is the scene where Massey’s character claims he is innocent and blurts out “Kya hua, kab hua, ye sab mujhe yaad nahi” that is receiving extensive meme treatment on the micro-blogging site.

In fact, it is true for most original web series, from Sacred Games to Mirzapur. As soon as their telecast begins, the memes have quickly followed.

Sample these:

” When mom is narrating incidents from birth ” pic.twitter.com/bQ9zcQZ0Ym — Tanvi Mahajan (@is_enticing) April 5, 2019

me: sir you promised me about my appraisal in last meeting

boss: pic.twitter.com/YDmkdASm3T — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@amanreturns_) April 4, 2019

when gf quotes your 5 year old mistakes

you: pic.twitter.com/bIJ7t7cNKU — Dr. Gill 2 (@ikpsgill2) April 4, 2019

Your friend when you ask them your money back pic.twitter.com/ktJFpzYpzb — KETAN (@ketanpunekarrr) April 4, 2019

* When someone reminds u that weekend was just yesterday * pic.twitter.com/BvPnflKVyN — Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) April 4, 2019

Boarding and de-boarding Mumbai local 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zaisCleRDR — Chowkidar Maithun MI (@Being_Humor) April 4, 2019

RCB fans after every match pic.twitter.com/iJftarVj27 — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) April 4, 2019

Singham- *slaps minister* Minister- yeh singham baba haath uthaya Singham’s team- pic.twitter.com/sTBEodpBDZ — Harsh Chordia👾 (@BrokenComet) April 4, 2019

*Bollywood Scene*

She: Mein Maa bannne wali hu..

He: pic.twitter.com/Q0kKUr8eYC — RomZeeee (@RomanaRaza) April 4, 2019

Me- I can handle alcohol. Next morning- pic.twitter.com/5JV6eJu4OY — Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) April 4, 2019

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia, the 10-episode series has been bankrolled by BBC Studios India and Applause Entertainment. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff and Mita Vasisht in major roles.