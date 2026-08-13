Bengaluru CEO with US citizenship explains why he left America to ‘struggle’ in India

For many Indians, moving to the US and building a career there is seen as a mark of success. Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Vikram Pai, however, chose a different path. A US citizen, Pai returned to India to build his company here, saying that financial gain was not his primary motivation.
In a recent post on X, Pai, CEO and co-founder of ReferRush, explained why he made that choice.
“Someone asked why money isn’t my main motivation, and why, as a U.S. citizen, I chose to build in India. It is a little ironic. So many Indians dream of moving abroad or working with American companies. I chose to come here and struggle,” he wrote.
Pai said his decision comes down to two things. The first is that he does not need a great deal of money to be happy. “A hot meal. A roof. A gym. A sport. Books. Good friends and family,” he said.
He acknowledged that his priorities could change in the future. “Someday, with a wife and children, I’ll want more: a beautiful home, a good car, a great education for my kids. But even my worst-case outcome, getting a good job in India or America, can provide those things,” Pai added.
For him, that basic sense of financial security creates room to think beyond earnings. “That security gives me the freedom to optimize for impact instead of income,” Pai wrote.
He also weighed in on the potential impact he can make. “The marginal impact I can have building ReferRush in India is far greater than the impact I could have as another well-paid executive in America,” he added.
Pai also pointed to some of the people who use ReferRush as an example of the kind of impact he wants to create. He said some affiliates on the platform have earned enough money to travel abroad for the first time.
Someone asked why money isn’t my main motivation, and why, as a U.S. citizen, I chose to build in India.
It is a little ironic. So many Indians dream of moving abroad or working with American companies. I chose to come here and struggle.
Two reasons:
1. I don’t need much to be…
— Vikram Pai (@vikpai) August 12, 2026
“That means something to me. If we can help build the infrastructure and culture for affiliate commerce in India, we can create livelihoods, businesses, and opportunities at enormous scale,” he wrote.
“I know my floor is enough. So I’m free to chase the highest possible ceiling of impact,” Pai said.
The post drew a wide range of reactions on X, with some users agreeing with Pai while others questioning his perspective.
“Don’t get me wrong. If you are so inclined towards impact then please ensure that you are not opaque about this when you hire talent. Because people who join you in your ride may have real responsibilities & dreams to fulfill,” one user commented.
“Great anyways American Dream is already dead,” another wrote.
A third user said Pai’s approach resonated with them. “This resonates 100% with me. This is why I started @india2047vc in Bangalore and focusing in building in India for the next 3-4 decades.”