Bengaluru CEO with US citizenship explains why he left America to ‘struggle’ in India

Vikram Pai said his decision comes down to the fact that he does not need a great deal of money to be happy.

For many Indians, moving to the US and building a career there is seen as a mark of success. Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Vikram Pai, however, chose a different path. A US citizen, Pai returned to India to build his company here, saying that financial gain was not his primary motivation.

In a recent post on X, Pai, CEO and co-founder of ReferRush, explained why he made that choice.

“Someone asked why money isn’t my main motivation, and why, as a U.S. citizen, I chose to build in India. It is a little ironic. So many Indians dream of moving abroad or working with American companies. I chose to come here and struggle,” he wrote.